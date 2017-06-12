Summer 2017: Volume 70, Number 4

FROM THE EDITOR

Under Duress

B. Ruby Rich

FEATURES

Baldwin’s Rendezvous with the Twenty-first Century:

I Am Not Your Negro

Warren Crichlow

Of Digital Selves and Digital Sovereignty:

Of the North

Michelle Stewart

“We Can Make Something

Out of Anything”:

Sally Potter’s Thriller and London’s History of Queer Feminist Spaces

Sophie Mayer and Selina Robertson

SPECIAL FOCUS ON PAZ ENCINA

Personal Thoughts on My Days in the Archives

Paz Encina

Translated by Angela Reginato

A Sense of Place: Paz Encina’s Radical Poetics

Natalia Brizuela

The Clearing

Ticio Escobar

Translated by Daniel Patrick Rodriguez

INTERVIEWS

Digging and Bluing with Billy Woodberry

Josslyn Luckett

COLUMNS

Elsewhere: The Discomforting Legacy of Deepa Mehta’s Earth

Bilal Qureshi

Screenings: Letter from Mexico City: Juana Inés, the Miniseries

Paul Julian Smith

On Platforms: Telling Her Story

Caetlin Benson-Allott

IN MEMORIAM

John Berger of the Haute-Savoie

Jerry White

FESTIVAL REPORTS

Sundance 2017: Of Snow and Anguish

B. Ruby Rich

Sundance Film Festival’s Focus on Syria

Laura Thielen

Rotterdam 46: Tremors from a Nervous World

Brandon Harris

PAGE VIEWS

Imagining Hollywood from the Outside In: A Conversation

with Celestino Deleyto on From Tinseltown to Bordertown:

Los Angeles on Film

Regina Longo

BOOK REVIEWS

Ida Lupino, Director: Her Art and Resilience in Times of Transition

by Therese Grisham and Julie Grossman

Carrie Rickey

Visions of Development: Films Division of Indian and the Imagination of Progress,

1948–1975 by Peter Sutoris

Nilita Vachani

A New History of Animation by Maureen Furniss

Jason Cody Douglass

Film Is Like a Battleground: Sam Fuller’s War Movies by Marsha Gordon

Lisa Dombrowski

The Curious Humanist: Siegfried Kracauer in America by Johannes von Moltke

Ido Lewit

Blackness Is Burning: Civil Rights, Popular Culture, and the Problem of Recognition

by TreaAndrea M. Russworm

Miriam Petty

Hidden Hitchcock by D. A. Miller

Ben Parker