Issues
Published on June 12, 2017

Summer 2017: Volume 70, Number 4

written by

cover70_04_correctedFROM THE EDITOR

Under Duress
B. Ruby Rich

FEATURES

Baldwin’s Rendezvous with the Twenty-first Century:
I Am Not Your Negro
Warren Crichlow

Of Digital Selves and Digital Sovereignty:
Of the North
Michelle Stewart

“We Can Make Something
Out of Anything”:
Sally Potter’s Thriller and London’s History of Queer Feminist Spaces
Sophie Mayer and Selina Robertson

SPECIAL FOCUS ON PAZ ENCINA

Personal Thoughts on My Days in the Archives
Paz Encina
Translated by Angela Reginato

A Sense of Place: Paz Encina’s Radical Poetics
Natalia Brizuela

The Clearing
Ticio Escobar
Translated by Daniel Patrick Rodriguez

INTERVIEWS

Digging and Bluing with Billy Woodberry
Josslyn Luckett

COLUMNS

Elsewhere: The Discomforting Legacy of Deepa Mehta’s Earth
Bilal Qureshi

Screenings: Letter from Mexico City: Juana Inés, the Miniseries
Paul Julian Smith

On Platforms: Telling Her Story
Caetlin Benson-Allott

IN MEMORIAM

John Berger of the Haute-Savoie
Jerry White

FESTIVAL REPORTS

Sundance 2017: Of Snow and Anguish
B. Ruby Rich

Sundance Film Festival’s Focus on Syria
Laura Thielen

Rotterdam 46: Tremors from a Nervous World
Brandon Harris

PAGE VIEWS

Imagining Hollywood from the Outside In: A Conversation
with Celestino Deleyto on From Tinseltown to Bordertown: 
Los Angeles on Film
Regina Longo

BOOK REVIEWS

Ida Lupino, Director: Her Art and Resilience in Times of Transition
by Therese Grisham and Julie Grossman
Carrie Rickey

Visions of Development: Films Division of Indian and the Imagination of Progress,
1948–1975 by Peter Sutoris
Nilita Vachani

A New History of Animation by Maureen Furniss
Jason Cody Douglass

Film Is Like a Battleground: Sam Fuller’s War Movies by Marsha Gordon
Lisa Dombrowski

The Curious Humanist: Siegfried Kracauer in America by Johannes von Moltke
Ido Lewit

Blackness Is Burning: Civil Rights, Popular Culture, and the Problem of Recognition
by TreaAndrea M. Russworm
Miriam Petty

Hidden Hitchcock by D. A. Miller
