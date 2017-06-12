Summer 2017: Volume 70, Number 4

FROM THE EDITOR
FEATURES
Baldwin’s Rendezvous with the Twenty-first Century:
I Am Not Your Negro
Warren Crichlow
Of Digital Selves and Digital Sovereignty:
Of the North
Michelle Stewart
“We Can Make Something
Out of Anything”:
Sally Potter’s Thriller and London’s History of Queer Feminist Spaces
Sophie Mayer and Selina Robertson
SPECIAL FOCUS ON PAZ ENCINA
Personal Thoughts on My Days in the Archives
Paz Encina
Translated by Angela Reginato
A Sense of Place: Paz Encina’s Radical Poetics
Natalia Brizuela
The Clearing
Ticio Escobar
Translated by Daniel Patrick Rodriguez
INTERVIEWS
Digging and Bluing with Billy Woodberry
Josslyn Luckett
COLUMNS
Elsewhere: The Discomforting Legacy of Deepa Mehta’s Earth
Bilal Qureshi
Screenings: Letter from Mexico City: Juana Inés, the Miniseries
Paul Julian Smith
On Platforms: Telling Her Story
Caetlin Benson-Allott
IN MEMORIAM
John Berger of the Haute-Savoie
Jerry White
FESTIVAL REPORTS
Sundance 2017: Of Snow and Anguish
B. Ruby Rich
Sundance Film Festival’s Focus on Syria
Laura Thielen
Rotterdam 46: Tremors from a Nervous World
Brandon Harris
PAGE VIEWS
Imagining Hollywood from the Outside In: A Conversation
with Celestino Deleyto on From Tinseltown to Bordertown:
Los Angeles on Film
Regina Longo
BOOK REVIEWS
Ida Lupino, Director: Her Art and Resilience in Times of Transition
by Therese Grisham and Julie Grossman
Carrie Rickey
Visions of Development: Films Division of Indian and the Imagination of Progress,
1948–1975 by Peter Sutoris
Nilita Vachani
A New History of Animation by Maureen Furniss
Jason Cody Douglass
Film Is Like a Battleground: Sam Fuller’s War Movies by Marsha Gordon
Lisa Dombrowski
The Curious Humanist: Siegfried Kracauer in America by Johannes von Moltke
Ido Lewit
Blackness Is Burning: Civil Rights, Popular Culture, and the Problem of Recognition
by TreaAndrea M. Russworm
Miriam Petty
Hidden Hitchcock by D. A. Miller
Ben Parker