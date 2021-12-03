Winter 2021: Volume 75, Number 2

From the Editor
Wintering Over: Ready for Its Close-Up
B. Ruby Rich
Features
The Train is Always Leaving: A Conversation with Barry Jenkins
Michael Boyce Gillespie
Thinking About The Underground Railroad: With Walton M. Muyumba, Samantha N. Sheppard, and Kristen J. Warner
Michael Boyce Gillespie
Trump’s Ironic Effect on Political Satire
Sophia A. McClennen
Dossier: The Resilient Spring of Arab Cinema, Ten Years After
An Introduction
Rasha Salti and B. Ruby Rich
Be Wary of Anniversaries: Inside the Archive, Out On the Street
Kay Dickinson
The Wiles of Spring
Rasha Salti
Both Authors and Authored: Our Memories Belong to Us and the Tragedy of Activism in Syria
Stefan Tarnowski
Shooting 2011-21: Violence, Visibility, and Contemporary Digital Culture in Post-Uprising and Pandemic Times
Donatella Della Ratta
Columns
Cineando | Animating History at a Cellular Level
Manuel Betancourt
Elsewhere | The Streaming Souls of White Folk
Bilal Qureshi
On Platforms | The Ennui of the Scroll
Caetlin Benson-Allott
raw Genre | Rebecca Wanzo
Sentimental Solidarities: Union Organizing and U.S. Television
Festival Reports
On Virtuality and the Diasporic Imagination: the Tenth Annual Blackstar Film Festival
Larissa Andrea Johnson
Telluride and After: the Revival of Sensation
B. Ruby Rich
Book Reviews
The Stuff of Spectatorship: Material Cultures of Film and Television by Caetlin Benson-Allott
Janet Staiger
Cinemas Dark and Slow in Digital India by Lalitha Gopalan
Samhita Sunya
The Cinema of Sara Goméz: Reframing Revolution edited by Susan Lord and María Caridad Cumaná with Víctor Fowler Calzada
Juana Suárez
Ends of Cinema edited by Richard Grusin and Jocelyn Szczepaniak-Gillece
Jordan Schonig
Struggles for Recognition: Melodrama and Visibility in Latin American Silent Film by Juan Sebastián Ospina León
Koel Banerjee
The Generic Closet: Black Gayness and the Black-Cast Sitcom by Alfred L. Martin Jr.
Brandy Monk-Payton