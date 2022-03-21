Webinar: Sky Hopinka’s Visual Sovereignty

On March 9th, 2022, Film Quarterly hosted a webinar discussion of the films of Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation/ Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians), whose groundbreaking film practice is examined by Diana Flores Ruíz in Film Quarterly’s Spring 2022 issue. The webinar situates Hopinka’s work within a broader discussion of contemporary Indigenous film and media in context, with panelists Sky Hopinka, Diana Flores Ruíz (University of Washington), and special guest Bird Runningwater (Cheyenne and Mescalero Apache Peoples), curator and producer and formerly the longtime leader of Sundance Indigenous media initiatives. Moderated by FQ editor-in-chief B. Ruby Rich.

