PAGE VIEWS LIVE: A Conversation with Ross Melnick

Film Quarterly’s webinar series showcasing the best in recent film and media studies publications continued on April 22nd with a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná (Boston University) and Ross Melnick (University of California Santa Barbara) about his new book Hollywood’s Embassies: How Movie Theaters Projected Power Around the World (Columbia University Press, 2022), introduced by FQ editor-in-chief B. Ruby Rich.

Bruno Guaraná’s interview with Ross Melnick appears in the Spring 2022 issue of Film Quarterly (Volume 75, Issue 3). It is available online together with a pdf download of the introduction from Hollywood’s Embassies, courtesy of Columbia University Press, through the webinar and at www.filmquarterly.org.