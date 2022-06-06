Summer 2022: Volume 75, Number 4

From the Editor
Conscience and Controversy
B. Ruby Rich
Features
Arts of Healing: Tsai Ming-Liang’s Days
Jean Ma
Women Auteurs, Western Promises
Patricia White
Phantasms of Dissent: Hong Kong’s New Documentary Vernacular
Tiffany Sia
Death by the Numbers: Factory Farms as Allegory in Cow and Gunda
Benjamin Schultz-Figueroa
Columns
On Platforms | Film and the Right to Privacy
Caetlin Benson-Allott
Cineando | Colombia Enchanted in Memoria and Encanto
Manuel Betancourt
raw Genre | Things You Can Tell by Looking: Passing, Social Issue Films, and the Beautiful
Rebecca Wanzo
Elsewhere | The Radio of Cinema: Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee
Bilal Qureshi
Festival Report
Sundance 2022: Up Close at a Distance
B. Ruby Rich
Page Views
Queer African Cinemas: A Conversation with Lindsey B. Green-Simms
Bruno Guaraná
Book Reviews
Alluring Monsters: The Pontianak and Cinemas of Decolonization by Rosalind Galt
Iggy Cortez
Art Cinema and India’s Forgotten Futures: Film and History in the Postcolony by Rochona Majumdar
Trinankur Banerjee
Italian Neorealism: A Cultural History by Charles L. Leavitt IV
David Forgacs
Branding Brazil: Transforming Citizenship on Screen by Leslie L. Marsh
Hoor Elshafei
Digital Black Feminism by Catherine Knight Steele
Briana Barner
Image Objects: An Archaeology of Computer Graphics by Jacob Gaboury
Kyle Stine
Media Hot and Cold by Nicole Starosielski
Samir Bhowmik