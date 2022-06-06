Summer 2022: Volume 75, Number 4

From the Editor

Conscience and Controversy

B. Ruby Rich

Features

Arts of Healing: Tsai Ming-Liang’s Days

Jean Ma

Women Auteurs, Western Promises

Patricia White

Phantasms of Dissent: Hong Kong’s New Documentary Vernacular

Tiffany Sia

Death by the Numbers: Factory Farms as Allegory in Cow and Gunda

Benjamin Schultz-Figueroa

Columns

On Platforms | Film and the Right to Privacy

Caetlin Benson-Allott

Cineando | Colombia Enchanted in Memoria and Encanto

Manuel Betancourt

raw Genre | Things You Can Tell by Looking: Passing, Social Issue Films, and the Beautiful

Rebecca Wanzo

Elsewhere | The Radio of Cinema: Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee

Bilal Qureshi

Festival Report

Sundance 2022: Up Close at a Distance

B. Ruby Rich

Page Views

Queer African Cinemas: A Conversation with Lindsey B. Green-Simms

Bruno Guaraná

Book Reviews

Alluring Monsters: The Pontianak and Cinemas of Decolonization by Rosalind Galt

Iggy Cortez

Art Cinema and India’s Forgotten Futures: Film and History in the Postcolony by Rochona Majumdar

Trinankur Banerjee

Italian Neorealism: A Cultural History by Charles L. Leavitt IV

David Forgacs

Branding Brazil: Transforming Citizenship on Screen by Leslie L. Marsh

Hoor Elshafei

Digital Black Feminism by Catherine Knight Steele

Briana Barner

Image Objects: An Archaeology of Computer Graphics by Jacob Gaboury

Kyle Stine

Media Hot and Cold by Nicole Starosielski

Samir Bhowmik