Page Views Live: A Conversation with Bruno Guaraná and Lindsey Green-Simms

Join Film Quarterly for “Page Views Live,” its original webinar series showcasing the best in recent film and media studies publications.

The series continues this summer with a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná (Boston University) and Lindsey B. Green-Simms (American University) about her new book, Queer African Cinemas (Duke University Press, 2022). Mapping the complex space occupied by queer films and filmmakers in Africa, this wide-ranging study reveals how these films transform homophobic or oppressive realities to explore new possibilities of queer resistance.

Moderated by FQ editor-in-chief B. Ruby Rich.



Bruno Guaraná’s interview with Lindsey B. Green-Simms appears in the Summer 2022 issue of Film Quarterly (Volume 75, Number 4). It is available online at www.filmquarterly.org together with a PDF download of the introduction from Queer African Cinemas, courtesy of Duke University Press.

Details: Wednesday, July 6th at 1pm ET/10am PT

