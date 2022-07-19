PAGE VIEWS LIVE: A Conversation with Lindsey Green-Simms

Film Quarterly‘s original webinar series showcasing the best in recent film and media studies publications continued on July 6th with a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná (Boston University) and Lindsey Green-Simms (American University) about her new book, Queer African Cinemas (Duke University Press, 2022). Moderated by FQ editor-in-chief B. Ruby Rich.



Bruno Guaraná’s interview with Lindsey Green-Simms appears in the Summer 2022 issue of Film Quarterly (Volume 75, Number 4). It is available online at www.filmquarterly.org together with a PDF download of the introduction from Queer African Cinemas, courtesy of Duke University Press.

