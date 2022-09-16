Fall 2022: Volume 76, Number 1

From the Editor

Shakespeare, Casablanca, and Screen Responsibility

B. Ruby Rich

Features

A Night of Knowing Nothing: Cinema, Love, and Collective Struggle

Debashree Mukherjee

The Inclusions and Occlusions of Expanded Refugee Narratives: A Dialogue on Flee

Wazhmah Osman and Karen Redrobe

Shock Absorber: Wounded Memories and Curative Aesthetics in Mohamed Soueid’s The Insomnia of a Serial Dreamer

Yasmina Price

Twenty Queers of Madame Satã

Bruno Guaraná

Interviews

The Effect of the Real: A Conversation with Karim Aïnouz

Alisa Lebow

Columns

TV on Demand | Julia Child in Three Acts

Laurie Ouellette

raw Genre | What if No One is There to Care? Dementia’s Narrative Demands

Rebecca Wanzo

Cineando | The Status of the Close-Up in the Age of the Selfie

Manuel Betancourt

Festival Reports

Thessaloniki: The Elusive Nature of (Post)reality

Anna Grgić and Antonis Lagarias

Cannes at Seventy-Five

B. Ruby Rich

Page Views

TV Snapshots: A Conversation with Lynn Spigel

Bruno Guaraná

Book Reviews

The Lure of the Image: Epistemic Fantasies of the Moving Camera by Daniel Morgan

Pardis Dabashi

Cinema Off Screen: Moviegoing in Socialist China by Chenshu Zhou

Amir Khan

Relaying Cinema in Midcentury Iran: Material Cultures in Transit by Kaveh Askari

Babak Tabarraee

The White Indians of Mexican Cinema: Racial Masquerade throughout the Golden Age by Mónica García Blizzard

Ana Almeyda-Cohen

Latino TV: A History by Mary Beltrán

Richard Mwakasege-Minaya

Television’s Spatial Capital: Location, Relocation, Dislocation by Myles McNutt

Dana Alston

Documentary’s Expanded Fields: New Media and the Twenty-First-Century Documentary by Jihoon Kim

Nora Stone

Diminished Faculties: A Political Phenomenology of Impairment by Jonathan Sterne

Slava Greenberg