Fall 2022: Volume 76, Number 1

From the Editor
Shakespeare, Casablanca, and Screen Responsibility
B. Ruby Rich
Features
A Night of Knowing Nothing: Cinema, Love, and Collective Struggle
Debashree Mukherjee
The Inclusions and Occlusions of Expanded Refugee Narratives: A Dialogue on Flee
Wazhmah Osman and Karen Redrobe
Shock Absorber: Wounded Memories and Curative Aesthetics in Mohamed Soueid’s The Insomnia of a Serial Dreamer
Yasmina Price
Twenty Queers of Madame Satã
Bruno Guaraná
Interviews
The Effect of the Real: A Conversation with Karim Aïnouz
Alisa Lebow
Columns
TV on Demand | Julia Child in Three Acts
Laurie Ouellette
raw Genre | What if No One is There to Care? Dementia’s Narrative Demands
Rebecca Wanzo
Cineando | The Status of the Close-Up in the Age of the Selfie
Manuel Betancourt
Festival Reports
Thessaloniki: The Elusive Nature of (Post)reality
Anna Grgić and Antonis Lagarias
Cannes at Seventy-Five
B. Ruby Rich
Page Views
TV Snapshots: A Conversation with Lynn Spigel
Bruno Guaraná
Book Reviews
The Lure of the Image: Epistemic Fantasies of the Moving Camera by Daniel Morgan
Pardis Dabashi
Cinema Off Screen: Moviegoing in Socialist China by Chenshu Zhou
Amir Khan
Relaying Cinema in Midcentury Iran: Material Cultures in Transit by Kaveh Askari
Babak Tabarraee
The White Indians of Mexican Cinema: Racial Masquerade throughout the Golden Age by Mónica García Blizzard
Ana Almeyda-Cohen
Latino TV: A History by Mary Beltrán
Richard Mwakasege-Minaya
Television’s Spatial Capital: Location, Relocation, Dislocation by Myles McNutt
Dana Alston
Documentary’s Expanded Fields: New Media and the Twenty-First-Century Documentary by Jihoon Kim
Nora Stone
Diminished Faculties: A Political Phenomenology of Impairment by Jonathan Sterne
Slava Greenberg