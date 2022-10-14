Page Views Live: A Conversation with Lynn Spigel & Bruno Guaraná

Join Film Quarterly for “Page Views Live,” its original webinar series showcasing the best in recent film and media studies publications.

The series continues this fall with a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná (Boston University) and Lynn Spigel (Northwestern) about her new book TV Snapshots: An Archive of Everyday Life (Duke University Press, 2022). Drawing upon an archive of mid-century snapshots of people posing with their televisions, Spigel complicates understandings of the significance of television in everyday life.

Moderated by FQ editor-in-chief B. Ruby Rich.



Bruno Guaraná’s interview with Lynn Spigel appears in the Fall 2022 issue of Film Quarterly (Volume 76, Number 1). It is available online at www.filmquarterly.org together with a PDF download of the introduction from TV Snapshots, courtesy of Duke University Press.

Details: Friday, October 21st at 1pm ET

Register here