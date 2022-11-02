Page Views Live: A Conversation with Lynn Spigel

Film Quarterly’s original webinar series showcasing the best in recent film and media studies publications continued on October 21st with a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná (Boston University) and Lynn Spigel (Northwestern) about her new book, TV Snapshots: An Archive of Everyday Life (Duke University Press, 2022). Moderated by FQ editor-in-chief B. Ruby Rich.



Bruno Guaraná’s interview with Lynn Spigel appears in the Fall 2022 issue of Film Quarterly (Volume 76, Number 1). It is available online at www.filmquarterly.org together with a PDF download of the introduction from TV Snapshots, courtesy of Duke University Press.





