Webinar: The New Disability Media – Part I

On February 10th, Film Quarterly explored new directions in disability film and media in part one of its two-part webinar series (part two hosted on February 24th) discussing its special dossier “The New Disability Media“ (Winter 2022) co-presented with NYU’s Center for Disability Studies and Center for Media, Culture & History. With Neta Alexander (Colgate University), Reid Davenport (I Didn’t See You There), Jordan Lord (Shared Resources), Mara Mills (NYU), and Pooja Rangan (Amherst College). Moderated by dossier co-editors B. Ruby Rich (Film Quarterly), Faye Ginsburg (NYU) and Lawrence Carter-Long (DisArt).

Like this: Like Loading...