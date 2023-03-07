Webinar: The New Disability Media – Part II

On February 24th, Film Quarterly continued its exploration of new directions in disability film and media in part two of its webinar series discussing its special dossier “The New Disability Media“ (Winter 2022) co-presented with NYU’s Center for Disability Studies and Center for Media, Culture & History. With Jenny Chamarette (University of Reading), Salome Chasnoff (Code of the Freaks), Arseli Dokumaci (Concordia University), Rodney Evans (Vision Portraits), and Carrie Sandahl (Code of the Freaks). Moderated by dossier co-editors B. Ruby Rich (Film Quarterly), Faye Ginsburg (NYU) and Lawrence Carter-Long (DisArt).

