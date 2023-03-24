Spring 2023: Volume 76, Number 3

From the Editor

Cinema’s Cosmic Shifts

B. Ruby Rich

Features

Transatlantic Crossings: Madubuko Diakité and Black Radical Documentary

Christian Rossipal

Millennial Messiahs, Female Fixers, and Corporate Boards: Workplace Power Dynamics in TV Tech Dramas

Lisa Parks and France Winddance Twine

Dossier: Black Infinite – New Directions in Black Film and Media

Edited by Michael Boyce Gillespie

An Introduction

Michael Boyce Gillespie

Baby Mine: Dumbo and Black Resonance

Racquel Gates

Between Sound and Image: The Otherworldliness Of Bessie Smith

Julie Beth Napolin

Wake Work: Spectral Poetics and Haunted Revenge in Mati Diop’s Atlantique(s)

Yasmina Price

Global Black Cinema’s Personalized Archive: Raoul Peck’s Exterminate All The Brutes

Walton Muyumba

Can’t No Grave Hold My Body Down

Michael Boyce Gillespie

Columns

Cineando | The Histories We Tell: On No, Nuestra Película, and Argentina, 1985

Manuel Betancourt

TV on Demand | Aerobics On Tape: Physical and the Vicissitudes of Female Empowerment

Laurie Ouellette

raw Genre | Viola’s Body: On the Erotic as Power in the Action Film

Rebecca Wanzo

Page Views

Uncomfortable Television: A Conversation with Hunter Hargraves

Bruno Guaraná

Book Reviews

Kill the Documentary: A Letter to Filmmakers, Students, and Scholars by Jill Godmilow

Jaimie Baron

Pleading the Blood: Bill Gunn’s Ganja & Hess by Christopher Sieving

Hayley O’Malley

Cruisy, Sleepy, Melancholy: Sexual Disorientation in the Films of Tsai Ming-Liang by Nicholas de Villiers

Tanner Benson

Feminista Frequencies: Community Building through Radio in the Yakima Valley. By Monica De La Torre

Arcelia Gutiérrez

Digital Lethargy: Dispatches from an Age of Disconnection by Tung-Hui Hu

Hannah Zeavin

A Theory of Assembly: From Museums to Memes by Kyle Parry

Sam McCracken