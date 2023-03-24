Spring 2023: Volume 76, Number 3

From the Editor
B. Ruby Rich
Features
Transatlantic Crossings: Madubuko Diakité and Black Radical Documentary
Christian Rossipal
Millennial Messiahs, Female Fixers, and Corporate Boards: Workplace Power Dynamics in TV Tech Dramas
Lisa Parks and France Winddance Twine
Dossier: Black Infinite – New Directions in Black Film and Media
Edited by Michael Boyce Gillespie
Michael Boyce Gillespie
Baby Mine: Dumbo and Black Resonance
Racquel Gates
Between Sound and Image: The Otherworldliness Of Bessie Smith
Julie Beth Napolin
Wake Work: Spectral Poetics and Haunted Revenge in Mati Diop’s Atlantique(s)
Yasmina Price
Global Black Cinema’s Personalized Archive: Raoul Peck’s Exterminate All The Brutes
Walton Muyumba
Can’t No Grave Hold My Body Down
Michael Boyce Gillespie
Columns
Cineando | The Histories We Tell: On No, Nuestra Película, and Argentina, 1985
Manuel Betancourt
TV on Demand | Aerobics On Tape: Physical and the Vicissitudes of Female Empowerment
Laurie Ouellette
raw Genre | Viola’s Body: On the Erotic as Power in the Action Film
Rebecca Wanzo
Page Views
Uncomfortable Television: A Conversation with Hunter Hargraves
Bruno Guaraná
Book Reviews
Kill the Documentary: A Letter to Filmmakers, Students, and Scholars by Jill Godmilow
Jaimie Baron
Pleading the Blood: Bill Gunn’s Ganja & Hess by Christopher Sieving
Hayley O’Malley
Cruisy, Sleepy, Melancholy: Sexual Disorientation in the Films of Tsai Ming-Liang by Nicholas de Villiers
Tanner Benson
Feminista Frequencies: Community Building through Radio in the Yakima Valley. By Monica De La Torre
Arcelia Gutiérrez
Digital Lethargy: Dispatches from an Age of Disconnection by Tung-Hui Hu
Hannah Zeavin
A Theory of Assembly: From Museums to Memes by Kyle Parry
Sam McCracken