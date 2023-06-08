Webinar | Black Infinite: New Directions in Black Film and Media



On June 1, 2023, Film Quarterly hosted a webinar analyzing the vitality of film and media as objects of black study. Given the historical momentum surrounding the study of black film and media today and FQ’s special dossier (Spring 2023), dossier editor Michael Boyce Gillespie and FQ editor B. Ruby Rich moderate a conversation that compels deeper inquiry into the stakes of this research. With dossier contributors Racquel Gates, Walton Muyumba, Julie Beth Napolin, and Yasmina Price, and respondent Samantha Sheppard.

