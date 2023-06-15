Summer 2023: Volume 76, Number 4

From the Editor
B. Ruby Rich
Features
New Territories: Reconfiguring Publics in Former and New Hong Kong Cinema
Tiffany Sia
“A Hand to Your Darkness”: Laura Poitras Meets Nan Goldin
Emma Wilson
The Transformers: How Chan Is Missing Led to Better Luck Tomorrow Led to Everything Everywhere All at Once
Renee Tajima-Peña
Everything Everywhere All at Once and the Intimate Public of Asian American Cinema
Jason Coe
Bellochio’s Histories, Personal and Public
David Forgacs
Interview
Yolande Zauberman: She Shoots by Night
Joan Dupont
Columns
Elsewhere | Queer Cinema’s Practicing Muslims and Practicing Homosexuals
Bilal Qureshi
On Platforms | Empowerment by Design: On Not Depicting Sexual Assault in Films
Caetlin Benson-Allott
TV on Demand | Carceral Feminism on Repeat: The Enduring Appeal of Law & Order SVU
Laurie Ouellette
Cineando | The Radical Power of Gentle Cinema: MAMACRUZ and Mars One
Manuel Betancourt
Festival Report
B. Ruby Rich
Page Views
The Films of Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen: A Conversation with Laura Mulvey and Oliver Fuke
Bruno Guaraná
Book Reviews
Specworld: Folds, Faults, and Fractures in Embedded Creator Industries by John Thornton Caldwell
J. D. Connor
Deadpan: The Aesthetics of Black Inexpression by Tina Post
Lauren Treihaft
Horror Film and Otherness by Adam Lowenstein
M. Sellers Johnson
Sirens of Modernity: World Cinema via Bombay by Samhita Sunya
Swapna Gopinath
Feminist Worldmaking and the Moving Image by Erika Balsom and Hila Peleg
Hoor ElShafei
Atmospheres of Projection: Environmentality in Art and Screen Media by Giuliana Bruno
Josh Martin
The Channeled Image: Art and Media Politics after Television by Erica Levin
Lisa Wells Jacobson