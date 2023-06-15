Summer 2023: Volume 76, Number 4

From the Editor

Inflection Points

B. Ruby Rich

Features

New Territories: Reconfiguring Publics in Former and New Hong Kong Cinema

Tiffany Sia

“A Hand to Your Darkness”: Laura Poitras Meets Nan Goldin

Emma Wilson

The Transformers: How Chan Is Missing Led to Better Luck Tomorrow Led to Everything Everywhere All at Once

Renee Tajima-Peña

Everything Everywhere All at Once and the Intimate Public of Asian American Cinema

Jason Coe

Bellochio’s Histories, Personal and Public

David Forgacs

Interview

Yolande Zauberman: She Shoots by Night

Joan Dupont

Columns

Elsewhere | Queer Cinema’s Practicing Muslims and Practicing Homosexuals

Bilal Qureshi

On Platforms | Empowerment by Design: On Not Depicting Sexual Assault in Films

Caetlin Benson-Allott

TV on Demand | Carceral Feminism on Repeat: The Enduring Appeal of Law & Order SVU

Laurie Ouellette

Cineando | The Radical Power of Gentle Cinema: MAMACRUZ and Mars One

Manuel Betancourt

Festival Report

Film Festivals in Winter

B. Ruby Rich

Page Views

The Films of Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen: A Conversation with Laura Mulvey and Oliver Fuke

Bruno Guaraná

Book Reviews

Specworld: Folds, Faults, and Fractures in Embedded Creator Industries by John Thornton Caldwell

J. D. Connor

Deadpan: The Aesthetics of Black Inexpression by Tina Post

Lauren Treihaft

Horror Film and Otherness by Adam Lowenstein

M. Sellers Johnson

Sirens of Modernity: World Cinema via Bombay by Samhita Sunya

Swapna Gopinath

Feminist Worldmaking and the Moving Image by Erika Balsom and Hila Peleg

Hoor ElShafei

Atmospheres of Projection: Environmentality in Art and Screen Media by Giuliana Bruno

Josh Martin

The Channeled Image: Art and Media Politics after Television by Erica Levin

Lisa Wells Jacobson