Webinar: Hollywood on Strike!

On August 4, 2023, Film Quarterly hosted a webinar examining the historic double strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA). FQ Editor in Chief Rebecca Prime moderates a discussion of the issues at stake and the impact for film, media, and industry culture. With writer and Pose co-creator Steven Canals, scholar Kate Fortmueller (Georgia State University), screenwriter and former WGA president Howard Rodman, and screenwriter and filmmaker James Schamus.

