Fall 2023: Volume 77, Number 1

From the Editor

Revisiting the Decade: A World, and Cinema, in Upheaval

B. Ruby Rich

Features

On Listening, Talking, and Silence: Reenactment as Feminist Praxis in Maria Schneider, 1983 and My Name is Andrea

Amy Herzog

A Profound Edge: Collectivism and the New Negress Film Society

Samantha N. Sheppard

Special Focus – Chilean Film & Media Fifty Years Later (1973/2023)

Edited by José Miguel Palacios and Elizabeth Ramírez-Soto

Beyond Memory: An Introduction

José Miguel Palacios

Bodies that Persist: The Seismic Legacy of Chilean Documentary Resistance

Elizabeth Ramirez-Soto

Wallmapu in Contemporary Chilean Cinema: Struggles Over Indigenous Land

Iván Pinto and Carolina Urrutia

Translated by Carl Fischer and Lucy Engle

Interview

He Insists! From Apprentice Editor to Elder Statesman of the Black Documentary Tradition: An Interview with Sam Pollard

Josslyn Luckett

Columns

TV on Demand | The Video Revolution, According to the Museum of Modern Art

Laurie Ouellette

raw Genre | The Other Replacement Theory: Labor and the AI Film

Rebecca Wanzo



Cineando | Looking for Laura & Meaning in Laura Citarella’s Trenque Lauquen

Manuel Betancourt

Festival Report

Cannes 2023

B. Ruby Rich

Page Views

Political Camerawork: A Conversation with D. Andy Rice

Bruno Guaraná

Book Reviews

Italian Political Cinema: Figures of the Long ’68 by Mauro Resmini

Juan Camilo Velásquez

Perplexing Plots: Popular Storytelling and the Poetics of Murder by David Bordwell

Douglas Long

Chinese Film: Realism and Convention from the Silent Era to the Digital Age by Jason McGrath

Jing Wang

A Decolonizing Ear: Documentary Film Disrupts the Archive by Olivia Landry

Ann Lyuwenyu Zhang

Caribes 2.0: New Media, Globalization, and the Afterlives of Disaster by Jossianna Arroyo

Daniela Crespo-Miró

Sovereign Intimacy: Private Media and the Traces of Colonial Violence by Laliv Malamed

Robert Filippelo
















