PAGE VIEWS LIVE: A Conversation with D. Andy Rice

Film Quarterly’s original webinar series showcasing the best in recent film and media studies publications continued this Fall with a conversation between Page Views editor Bruno Guaraná and D. Andy Rice about his new book Political Camerawork: Documentary and the Lasting Impact of Reenacting Historical Trauma (Indiana University Press, 2023). Building on his background as a nonfiction film director, producer, cinematographer, and editor, Rice investigates the emotional toll of historical reenactments and the challenges posed to documentary. Moderated by FQ editor-in-chief Rebecca Prime.



Bruno Guaraná’s interview with D. Andy Rice appears in the Fall 2023 issue of Film Quarterly (Volume 77, Number 1). It is available online at www.filmquarterly.org together a link to the introduction of Political Camerawork, courtesy of Indiana University Press.





