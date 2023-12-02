The War on Instagram

Linnéa Hussein

A common phrase in teaching media history is: “Vietnam was lost on television.” Although the source of this quote and the veracity of its conclusion remain contested, the steady accretion of graphic images of wartime atrocities broadcast on the nightly news undoubtedly shaped public opinion about U.S. involvement in Vietnam. Whereas the World Wars of the first half of the 20th century relied mostly on radio and temporally-delayed newsreels, Vietnam had news cameras on the ground, recording and transmitting reports from the front in real time.

The war in Gaza marks another media watershed moment, with civilians documenting the war through social media videos. Before October 7th, young Palestinians filled their posts and feeds with activities such as trying on clothes or playing with cats while still occasionally reflecting on the reality of living under Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Now, this “innocent” or “silly” content that is usually associated with TikTok offers an important record of a “before” time. Since October 7th, some of these young people have turned into citizen journalists posting daily reports and updates. With an unprecedented global following in the millions, they are not only sharing news from an enclave largely cut off from the world, but creating connections with their followers, who interact and care about them as if they were personal acquaintances.

Contributing to the widespread popularity of these young citizen journalists is the fact that their profiles fit the template of the “good” Arab promoted by Hollywood in a superficial effort to counter anti-Arab prejudice in the 9/11 era (examples include Rendition, Three Kings, and The Kingdom, all of which feature an Arab supporting character who speaks English and shares secular, “Western” interests). Filmed in the direct style of selfie videos, the posts have an intimacy and familiarity that makes young viewers feel like they are following a friend or a loved one of their generation. That many of them are made by young women, speaking in fluent English and defying stereotypes of the docile and oppressed Arab woman, is also a notable feature of this new form of war reporting.

Bisan and Plestia are women in their twenties who now appear in their posts wearing press vests and protective helmets. Up until October 7th, Bisan had an Instagram influencer channel in Arabic, where she posted about life in Gaza and her interests in fashion and traveling. Today, all her posts begin with “This is Bisan from Gaza and I am still alive,” immediately soothing her many followers’ main worry each morning. Plestia runs an Instagram diary these days, live as well as written—whatever the day’s electricity supply will allow. In past posts in Arabic, we can see her modeling clothes, getting make-overs at local salons, and vacationing by the pool over the summer. Now both women have pivoted to English, reporting daily their first-person experiences in a war zone: from the painful walk to southern Gaza in the hope of safety, to finding food, witnessing deaths, being overwhelmed by sleep deprivation, lack of resources, and constant bombardment, in addition to posting general educational content about the geography of Gaza or about their efforts to find joy playing with kids. A simple post about mismatched socks draws attention to how even a benign, quotidian frustration can no longer be taken for granted.

These young women implicate their lives and livelihoods in their reportage, which cannot be anything but deeply subjective and emotional. The content of their accounts, both past and present, lets followers around the world see the lives of civilians uprooted. Additionally, those platforms “talk back”: if you send a message to the author, they might reply or mention you in their next post. This multi-temporal news format allows for the audience to switch between the latest video, scroll down to see posts from last summer, and scroll back up to see if there is any live broadcast, thus orienting the follower in a human story that goes beyond pictures of rubble, death, and destruction.

While the use of social media videos in times of conflict is not unique to Gaza, proliferating in Israeli territory as well as all over Russia and Ukraine, Niger and many other regions, it is different here in that there are very few Western mainstream journalists delivering news from the ground. Bureaucratic hurdles as well as the closing of the Erez Crossing, the main entrance for foreign journalists, explain the sparse presence of professional journalists inside of Gaza.

Instead, one can follow former influencers like Bisan, whose braces serve as a metaphor for a life disrupted. Like the mismatched socks, the braces exemplify how in times of crisis, social media can make a user understand how seemingly trivial details of daily life can index something larger about a life suddenly upended. I can’t help but wonder, is her orthodontist still alive? What will happen if she can’t get any more check-ups on her teeth?

While I used to see these videos as supplemental to my consumption of mainstream news reports about the war, I now begin to see them as something else. Studied through the lens of personal documentary, which Michael Renov, Michelle Citron and others have written about, these videos offer a space for marginalized identities to have a voice and build community. Likewise, Patricia Zimmermann’s “Small Spaces” highlights the mediation of personal storytelling as what she calls a “human-scaled approach.” She writes, “rather than rendering a representation, these lower-budget projects create structures to expand the possibilities for dialogue,” making a collage full of “contradictions, oppositions and paradoxes” that is far more productive than “the discourse of elites of the nation state.” This conflict between mainstream discourses of “elites” and scaled-back quotidian microhistories equally applies to the struggle of U.S. cable television news to address today’s younger populations who get most of their news via their mobile devices.

Instagram’s young citizen journalists allow us to scroll back in time on their accounts and see their lives before the current crisis. The immediacy created by a live post produces a shared temporality with followers that makes up for the insurmountable distance between life in the West and life in Gaza. It is now possible for my Instagram algorithm to show me a live video of a former Gazan fashionista-turned-civilian-journalist back-to-back with a clip of an Edward Said interview from the 1980s back-to-back with a New York Times “Best Thanksgiving Recipes” video. The algorithm’s disregarding of temporality and its preference for most-matched likeability creates personal montages on all of our devices, forcing us to reconcile the many aspects of our lives—presents, pasts and futures—with the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

I have written about the power of coevalness before, as a concept that describes two or more entities existing in the same temporality. For decades, Orientalist traditions in cinema, television and other forms of media have presented people from the Middle East as backward, living in a time far removed from the contemporary. Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok make it impossible for European and U.S. media to relegate Gazan suffering to a place that is remote, over there, in some other time. It is here and now.

Last month I showed my students Man with a Movie Camera (Dziga Vertov, 1929) to teach them about Soviet Montage. As always, I asked them if they found the lack of narrative disorienting. To my surprise, they all said no! It’s just like watching an Instagram reel. It is important to understand this fundamental shift in media experience as a generational shift in media literacy. While media theory from the 1960s and 1970s still informs our understanding of mass media today, it is crucial to look at these new individualized news forms not only through the lenses of media addiction and propaganda, but also that of a new generation’s frustrations with a status quo that is stacked against them and feels divorced from their realities. This is not about the rift between Left and Right, between pro-Palestine or pro-Israel in this case, but about a generational inflection point, the disorientation experienced by many young people sharing a planet with an older generation that does not inhabit the same media landscape.

To return to the beginning, if television played some part in the shifting of public opinion about the U.S. intervention in Vietnam, generational change also played a critical role. The war lasted from 1955 to 1975, which means an entire generation grew up watching the war with a different perspective than that of their parents. Today’s mainstream media coverage struggles with similar generational divides, although social media makes it possible for the younger generation to more readily make their own content, independent of what their parents watch on television. Bisan and Plestia exemplify a new generation’s approach to news production and consumption that is both more personal and yet also more global in scope. It remains to be seen how this type of multi-temporal citizen journalism will affect public opinion. In the meantime, scrolling back to the past, I cannot help but wonder, had there been this kind of shared social media temporality with young women in Afghanistan in 2001 or in Iraq in 2003, would those conflicts perhaps have ended differently?

Acknowledgements

The author would like to thank Nyssa Chow for first drawing her attention to these Instagram reporters. Many inspiring conversations with Chow and Vinicius Navarro led to this article. Additionally, the author would like to thank Marc Francis, Rebecca Prime and Girish Shambu for their stimulating feedback.

Linnéa Hussein is Clinical Assistant Professor in Liberal Studies at New York University, where she is affiliated with the Art, Text, Media concentration in Global Liberal Studies. Her articles and reviews have appeared in Film Quarterly, Studies in Documentary Film, The New Inquiry, Social Text, and Film & History.