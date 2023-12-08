Does Camp Matter (or Even Exist) in the 21st Century?

Sean Griffin

Camp existed within gay culture long before the emergence of a gay civil rights movement. Some in the gay community, though, worry that camp is not only passé but dead to a new generation. Proclamations of camp’s demise mirror recurring announcements of the “death of cinema” over the past twenty years. Yes, cinema is no longer what it used to be—literally (analog) and figuratively (feature films in theaters). But it has survived and evolved (digital content on multiple platforms). Similarly, camp appreciation still exists, just under different circumstances and with different emphases.

When the 2019 Met Gala announced “Camp” as its theme, commentators pounced on celebrity fashionistas who did not seem to understand what camp is. The New Yorker headlined its coverage “It May Not Have Been Camp, but It Was Fashion.” To the question “Did the Met Gala Achieve Camp?,” Slate answered “Only occasionally and mostly by accident.” In the most classic camp tradition, social media pointed out who got it without realizing that they had gotten it.

Because of its “from the ground up” origins in emerging gay subculture of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, camp has always been a somewhat amorphous concept, meaning slightly different things to different people. It has been called a sensibility, a taste, an aesthetic, and a reading strategy. It shares similarities with literary devices such as parody, irony, and satire—but is not solely or exactly any of them. This variety of understandings has resulted in attempts to establish sub-categories, such as pop camp or mass camp. Sociologist Esther Newton wrote in her seminal work Mother Camp that “there is very little agreement on what camp is because camp is in the eye of the beholder; that is, different homosexuals like different things—and because of the spontaneity and individuality of camp, camp taste is always changing.” The indistinctness of camp is perhaps one of its strengths—such elusiveness keeps it from being completely subsumed and taken over by dominant mainstream society. That vagueness most likely is what made the Met Gala so problematic—watching upscale mainstream society attempt to get its corporate arms around camp, and watching camp slip through its grasp.

Camp emerged from the shadows in the early 1960s, helped by Susan Sontag’s breakthrough Notes on “Camp”. Camp’s move into the mainstream compromised its connection and relevance to queer identity. Sontag’s article itself minimizes the centrality of gay culture in relation to camp. Thus, straight society’s comprehension of camp clouded things even more, making camp hard to distinguish from concepts such as kitsch or trash. Camp also presaged today’s dominant aesthetic: postmodernism. Camp appreciates artifice and stylization, what Sontag termed “Being-as-Playing-a-Role.” That may have been a marginalized framework of understanding at the start of the 20th century, but the postmodern mindset regards everything as simulacra, as being in quotes, as performative. Thus, how does one distinguish camp from everyday awareness of fake news and social media filters, from the prevalence of TV shows or movies that are “hella meta”? Bruce LaBruce opined in his article “Notes on Camp/Anti-Camp” from 2012, “now, in this moment, the whole goddamn world is camp.”

As camp “came out of the closet,” so too did many LGBTQIA+ individuals. With the new millennium, more and more people feel freer to identify as gay, queer, non-binary (or other ways)—and at a younger age. Since camp developed during (and arguably as a result of) an era when homosexuality was regarded as a sin, a crime, and a disease, is there a need for camp any longer? And, with such historical distance, young people (whether queer or straight) may even regard camp as regressive and problematic in its use of appropriation and parody. Camp adoration of exotica can be seen now as racist and white-privileged. Similarly, the joy of feminine outrageousness can be read as ridiculing women.

Camp has not ebbed in the wake of these social changes; rather, its amorphousness has helped it adapt and evolve. On a practical level, the objects of camp affection shift with every new generation. Certain items listed by Sontag as examples of texts ripe for camp appreciation have little cultural cache today, such as Zuleika Dobson, and the novels of Ronald Firbank and of Ivy Compton-Burnett. Just because a younger generation doesn’t know who Mae West or Maria Montez is doesn’t mean they don’t know camp—they may just be enjoying Jennifer Coolidge or the Real Housewives franchise instead. Meme culture is rife with camp humor, although its creators may not be using the term. Vogue, Fortune, and NPR overtly celebrated the 2023 summer blockbuster Barbie as camp.

Yes, there are those who use camp to disparage others in racist and/or sexist ways. But, when Lena Waithe asserted in her 2019 Met Gala outfit that “Black drag queens invented camp,” she was pointing out that camp does not belong solely to gay white men, and never has.

Anna Pochmara and Justyna Wierzchowska, in a special issue of the journal Open Cultural Studies, focused on the uses of “black camp” and its importance, particularly arguing that queer black figures such as the character of Titus Andromedon in the series The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt “use the camp strategies of theatricalization, excess, and artifice for enjoyment” but “do not evade the political realm.” Further, camp’s celebration of certain female stars and/or stylized femininity absolutely contains humor, but it also often tends to admire women’s sartorial panache and their strategies for survival in a patriarchal society. Pamela Robertson argues in Guilty Pleasures for the existence of a subcategory called feminist camp, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie uses camp to interrogate concepts of gender. The use of camp as a method of surviving trauma also describes how many have handled the dark intensity of the series Euphoria by repurposing moments into funny memes. Lastly, to argue that camp is no longer necessary because LGBTQIA+ individuals no longer face harassment or threat is to ignore the violence that still faces queer people, and the attempts to outlaw or legislate against their existence. Recent efforts to outlaw drag performances in various states including Tennessee and Texas are overt examples that camp not only exists but is right in the thick of current politics.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Newton’s Mother Camp, researched before the Stonewall Riots of 1969 ushered in a new era of gay activism, positioned female impersonators as a key fulcrum for the development and dissemination of camp. RuPaul’s Drag Race shows this to still be the case. Granted, there are all sorts of ways to critique the series (how it mainstreams drag culture, how it celebrates capitalism). Yet, the show also provides multiple examples of parody, excess, and incongruity, giving a new generation space to discover and practice camp. “The library has been open” during the regular “Snatch Game” segments of the show, with contestants’ impersonation of various celebrities keeping the history of camp icons alive. Jinks Monsoon’s 2022 performance as Judy Garland on RuPaul’s All Stars, for example, has already become legendary in queer pop culture.

In addition to such moments, the show also demonstrates camp’s potential for deeper cultural critique. In 2021, season 13’s eventual winner Symone provided an overt example with the outfit she wore for a runway challenge entitled “Fascinating Fascinators.” Symone walked out in a form-fitting white gown, accentuated with a tall white fascinator that looked somewhat like a bishop’s miter. When she turned around with her hands up in the air, though, she revealed two simulated bullet holes in her back; written upon the back of the fascinator was “Say Their Names.” Symone did exactly that in voice-over, reciting the names of Black individuals who have been killed: Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Brayla Stone, Trayvon Martin, Tony McDade, Nina Pop, and Monika Diamond.

As Pochmara and Wierzchowska argue, “when the historical context cannot be glossed over, or the theatricalization resonates with present politics, camp performances do not offer unproblematic pleasure.” So, to claims that camp is dead:

Sean Griffin is a Professor of Film and Media Arts at Southern Methodist University. He wrote Tinker Belles and Evil Queens: The Walt Disney Company from the Inside Out and Free and Easy: A Defining History of the American Musical Film, and co-wrote Queer Images: A History of Lesbian and Gay Film in America.

Header Image: Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala.