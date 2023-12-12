Cinematic Guerrillas: A Conversation with Jie Li

Bruno Guaraná



From Film Quarterly, Winter 2023, Volume 77, Number 2

Long before provisionally becoming the most important film market in the world, much of China’s territory lacked the infrastructure necessary to develop a sustainable film-exhibition network. Despite the lack of electricity in rural areas in the mid–twentieth century, the newly established socialist state spared no effort in bringing cinema to even the most remote of its villages. For that, it created a low-tech propaganda network for distributing films, one that relied on the hard work of itinerant projectionists, who would carry equipment to electrify villages both literally—with the aid of generators—and figuratively, bringing to Chinese communities the “light” of Mao Zedong’s leadership.

In her latest book, Cinematic Guerrillas: Propaganda, Projectionists, and Audiences in Socialist China, Jie Li historicizes the exhibition and reception of propaganda films across the Chinese territory between the 1950s and the 1970s. Much of her focus is on the Mao Zedong years, during which exhibition grew exponentially—“from fewer than 600 movie theaters nationwide to more than 12,500 projection units by 1958 and to some 162,000 by 1983” (46)—and tactics employed by projectionists were solidified and standardized through pamphlets and through model individuals, model works, and model behaviors (that is, paragons of socialist and revolutionary ideals). Li’s history exposes the awesome powers of cinema as a conduit for propaganda, but also its limitations. Her complex and detail-oriented study indicates that, as much as cinema served the intentions of the socialist state, it could also easily project and teach tactics of resistance.

Li’s term “cinematic guerrillas” refers to the people in these Maoist propaganda networks: mobile projectionists who brought cinema and other media to the Chinese masses; guerrilla fighters celebrated in revolutionary films; and audience members who employed guerrilla cinema going and reception tactics that, occasionally, even subverted propaganda goals. Their bodies quite literally constituted the nodes of Mao’s propaganda networks, absorbing, mediating, and implementing the revolution at their core.

Challenging the Benjaminian belief in cinema’s ability to emancipate the artwork from its cult value, Li observes that the Maoist film-exhibition network in fact preserved a ritualistic aura, mobilizing the masses around a common goal, even though the films themselves—and the socialist agenda more broadly—opposed religious traditions. Indeed, its aim was to replace traditional religious beliefs with “new political religiosities,” themselves also inspired by magic and God-like figures. It is both this new religiosity and the role of human embodiment that Li emphasizes in her organizing analogy of Maoist cinema as “spirit mediumship.” For early audiences deprived of much or any exposure to the medium, the cinematic image of Mao was itself enmeshed with a presence that was as ephemeral and sporadic as an actual visit of the leader might have been. So the appearance of mobile film teams in a village was also an illustrious occasion—one that brought about news of and teachings from their socialist leader and that also lent a sense of importance to their community.

At a time when nation building was at stake, cinema and its projectionists proved to be key tools for perpetuating the revolution and guaranteeing the survival of the socialist state. Li summarizes this neatly in her categorical affirmation that the Chinese revolution was also a media revolution. In short, “media content represented revolution; media infrastructure amplified revolution; and media mobilization made revolution” (43). The screens themselves—their physical materiality—served as imperialist symbols that mirrored the films, according to which the revolution provided the Chinese people with unquestionable and significant improvement in their lives.

But to disperse this ideology across the nation was no easy feat. Managed by a centralized cultural bureaucracy office, projectionists worked in film teams that were more closely run on the commune level. They carefully planned their itineraries to build a close-knit exhibition infrastructure that covered virtually the entire nation. On the ground, projectionists carried heavy equipment and faced both natural and infrastructural challenges to reach their targeted villages, sometimes even running long distances to pick up a popular film that was screening at a different village while viewers anxiously waited. Their job often demanded sleeping in makeshift conditions in schools, on opera stages, on the ground, or “even inside empty coffins” (87). They not only erected the screens, turned on generators, and projected films, but also gave clapper talks—a traditional Chinese form of narrative singing punctuated by bamboo clappers—during which they explained and/or debated the films, distributed propaganda materials, and created and projected lantern slides that bridged contextual gaps between the films being screened and the village’s particularities. In sum, projectionists were themselves key conduits of propaganda, more effectively embodying revolutionary values than did the films they projected. Their labor was admired by most, and the official state rhetoric turned them into “labor models or superheroes,” sublimating their hardship through the celebration of sacrifice for the revolution (72).

Such is their centrality in Li’s history that she proposes a new historiography of Chinese cinema organized around generations of film exhibitors, not filmmakers—a paradigm shift that redirects attention away from the business and intellectual elites and toward grassroots practices, a shift that not only accommodates but also demands a microhistorical approach. This new paradigm also allows for a consideration of the embodied practices and creative agency of both projectionists and audience members as they interpreted, projected, and produced meaning embedded in the film texts themselves and beyond. Indeed, projectionists were recruited and employed to be of service for the revolution, creating and spreading a People’s Cinema in a systemized effort to build the nation and perpetuate socialist values.

Maoist cinema was rather prescriptive, and it proved to be an efficient tool for redirecting revolutionary energy to concrete results in, for example, agricultural and geo-engineering projects. Whereas films were pedagogical regarding infrastructural projects, as well as in presenting model martyrs, labor models were more often projected by magic-lantern shows produced by the movie teams themselves. Projectionists thus “personalized” the institution of cinema, giving a face and a voice to the open-air moviegoing experiences. By providing extratextual materials alongside the films as part of their multimedia propaganda delivery, movie teams would integrate villagers’ grievances into prescreening slideshows and/or songs to motivate discussion, further enhancing the socialist pedagogy of these films. Like moths attracted to a lantern, viewers would congregate before the screen, creating an environment ripe for communal organization.

That audiences would welcome film projectionists with open arms and approach the films themselves with a relative level of dedication—at times staying up past dawn to view them—should not, however, be taken as an indication that they were easily duped into accepting the ideology these screenings were meant to project. The ritualistic aura of Chinese cinema, Li suggests, also meant that audience responses were “often performative, sometimes concealing true feelings to enact the correct emotions of joy, rage, and sadness” (25). Emulation, not representation, was the goal. Thus, what projectionists projected were socialist ideals of labor—models to be replicated in the communes either by enlivening the revolutionary spirit or by educating viewers in practical agricultural and social skills. Indeed, for the state, the collective rituals promoted by movie teams were more important than any sense of authenticity. In the face of these scripts of propriety, however, dissent was not only possible but likely. As Li notes, whereas the arrival of projectionists and the screenings themselves were festive occasions, they took place “against a backdrop of poverty and hardship,” potentially exposing a gap between the conditions of such villages and the promises projected on-screen (161).

Cinematic Guerrillas is the culmination of a decade-long research project that draws upon a myriad of historical sources—from film texts to periodicals to speeches and writings of Communist Party leaders—in addition to ethnographic fieldwork in different areas of China, and oral-history interviews with former socialist film projectionists and audience members. Its thoroughly engaging narrative is a testament to Li’s dexterity in managing such disparate sources and reading them against the grain. For, to extract historical value from state-produced texts that were meant to disseminate propaganda and halt dissent, one must be attuned to their function and framing in order to avoid reproducing the narrative these texts espouse. Throughout the book, Li scrutinizes the narratives present not just in the films projected across the nation, but also in reports of audience responses and accounts of movie teams heroically braving hostile environments to reach remote villages and successfully “illuminate” their people.

The book splits in two halves, with the first focusing on film projectionists and the exhibition network they webbed, and the second on film audiences and reception. It begins, in the first chapter, with a discussion of cinema’s function and efficiency as a nation-building medium, particularly in the years following the Chinese Communist Party’s ascension to power. The second chapter focuses on the material labor of projectionists, tracking in detail the equipment they carried and the tactics they employed as they moved from village to village to hoist their film screens and disseminate both propaganda and guerrilla tactics. This is followed in the third chapter by a brilliant microhistory of Hebei Province’s Three Sisters Movie Team, a mobile projectionist unit consisting of female projectionists that, in Li’s analysis, serves to illustrate the ambivalence of historical sources. Here, Li develops a counterhegemonic narrative by resorting to oral histories of lesser-known, “ordinary” female projectionists in other areas in China. In the fourth chapter, Li discusses the economics of open-air cinema, addressing who bore its cost and how it was understood economically as well as ideologically in what she calls a “Maoist ritual economy.”

Marking the turn to a focus on audiences and reception, chapter 5 considers cinema’s generation of “hot noise,” by which Li means the environmental and congregational agitation of these open-air screenings. Here Li addresses the multisensorial ways—in addition to viewing—in which audiences interacted with and experienced cinema, and how many of those eluded and even subverted state control. Chapter 6 tackles how film texts educated viewers in guerrilla techniques that could then be used both in support of, but also in opposition to or contravention of, the state and its policies. Guided by projectionists on how to read and react to films, audiences were encouraged to engage in conscientious mimicry lest they be punished for, for example, laughing at the sight of Chairman Mao. Military pedagogical films such as Tunnel Warfare (Ren Xudong, 1965) and Besieging Sparrows (1958) led, respectively, to the building of a myriad of tunnels later dubbed “The Underground Great Wall” and to the Great Sparrow Massacre of 1958, during which an estimated two billion sparrows were killed across the nation. In chapter 7, Li uncovers how films from other socialist countries were received by the Chinese people, with particular attention paid to the unexpected popularity and enduring resonance of Raj Kapoor’s Awaara (The Vagabond, 1931). She contends that, rather than losing something in their dubbing or subtitling, these films gained interpretive potential in these transcultural contexts, particularly with the mediation of the projectionists. Finally, in chapter 8, Li addresses “criticism screenings,” which paired counterrevolutionary films dubbed as “poisonous weed” by Mao’s wife and political leader, Jiang Qing, with interpretive guidance so that viewers would sharpen their critical skills and reject the films’ agenda. Yet, Li contends, such films could just as easily make way for a “guerrilla reception,” in which viewers ostensibly reacted according to the prescribed norms while being “infected” by the films to which they were expected to be intellectually immune. This chapter also traces “internal reference screenings,” which were more common in the 1970s and were held by and for select groups of individuals in the upper echelons of power—including Madame Mao herself—who would watch and discuss mostly banned foreign films otherwise not approved for the general public.

Through its marvelous narrative, Cinematic Guerrillas makes a compelling case that reception constitutes the core of cinema’s function and value. Moreover, its ephemeral nature is a reminder of how access to the conditions of reception—so exquisitely illustrated here through oral-history testimonies and primary sources—is not only necessary, but also urgent. What Li manages to both uncover and produce is a rich and richly contradictory history of Chinese cinema, or, more precisely, of cinema in China, detailing in its intricacies how projectionists and audiences became key conduits of the “media revolution” that others might more commonly call the “Chinese revolution.”

Bruno Guaraná: What drew you to research and write about Maoist film projectionists, or “cinematic guerrillas,” as you call them?

Jie Li: I have taught East Asian cinema for many years, but very rarely include Mao-era films on the syllabus because they seem so obviously propagandistic. Yet my parents and their friends often shared amusing and nostalgic stories about moviegoing in the Cultural Revolution, when they were sent to the countryside. My mother remembered waking up at midnight to the beating of a gong to watch yangbanxi [Chinese revolutionary operas created and disseminated during the Cultural Revolution] that the mobile movie team had brought. My father recalled how a projectionist placed his hand in front of the lens to block a ballet and a kiss in the Soviet film Lenin in 1918 [Mikhail Romm, 1939]. Their reminiscences made me realize that cinema consisted of not just film texts, but also exhibition contexts. Not just filmmakers, but also projectionists and audiences, had creative agency to enrich and diversify cinematic experiences. So I began looking for accounts of film exhibition and reception in periodicals, gazetteers, and memoirs while interviewing former projectionists and moviegoers. The published sources used many military metaphors: projectionists were “vanguards on the cultural front”; projectors and films were their “guns and bullets” to “occupy the thought front”; rural audiences likened movie teams to communist guerrillas, the heroes of many popular war films from the 1950s to the 1970s. So I use “cinematic guerrillas” to refer to on-screen militants, roving projectionists, and unruly moviegoers not so simply brainwashed by propaganda.

Guaraná: What did the work of projectionists in the Mao era entail, and how did it extend beyond simply projecting films?

Li: Most film exhibitors in socialist China were mobile projectionists who worked in areas off the power grid and set up makeshift open-air screenings. Each movie team typically consisted of three to four members. They shared responsibilities to transport equipment, hang screens, generate electricity, project films, create slideshows, make publicity, and manage finances.

Beyond operating machines and explaining the films they brought, projectionists also served as correspondents, editors, curators, commentators, storytellers, and singers. During political campaigns, local cadres summoned projectionists to generate electricity for the lights and loudspeakers at mass rallies, even for night shifts of agricultural or construction projects. Some yangbanxi projectionists volunteered as medics, barbers, technicians, and social workers who carried water, chopped wood, washed laundry, and cooked for villagers in need. They were thus a bit like missionaries of the Communist Party.

Guaraná: And, like missionaries, projectionists were also imbued with a certain spirituality, which appears to have been central to Maoist cinema. Is this part of what you mean by calling it “spirit mediumship”?

Li: I consider Maoist cinema “spirit mediumship” in three senses. First, the films themselves were meant to transmit the revolutionary spirit: audiences ideally emulated self-sacrificing film heroes to participate in nation building and class struggle. Second, spirit mediumship refers to the projectionists’ embodied mediation of cinema and propaganda. They were effectively local ritual specialists who hosted communions with revolutionary martyrs, divined communist futures, and exorcized class enemies. Third, spirit mediumship points to media reception enmeshed with grassroots religiosities. Many film screenings took place on the grounds of temples, ancestral halls, churches, and other spaces of worship. Some villagers mistook projectionists for shamans capable of conjuring up ghosts and miraculous visions. When projectionists brought newsreels of Mao’s Tiananmen rallies, villagers organized ritual processions similar to those they used to honor local cult deities such as dragon kings. Contra Walter Benjamin’s thesis on the withering of the aura with mechanical reproducibility, cinema enhanced Mao’s sacred aura and multiplied his personality cult. Overall, I seek to theorize propaganda as proselytization, mediation as mediumship, and reception as ritual participation.

Guaraná: What were the perks of being a film projectionist? Was it considered a noble, desirable job?

Li: Cinema was associated with socialist modernity and nation building, and there was a certain prestige attached to working with such advanced technology. Despite the hardships of itinerant work, mobile projectionists were received with enthusiasm and hospitality by rural villagers. Those formally employed by the state also received a stable income, had opportunities for promotion, and were entitled to various benefits such as housing and retirement pensions. In the 1970s, many rural communes recruited their own projectionists, often selected for their artistic talent or technical skill. My interviewees used to be schoolteachers, broadcasters, tractor drivers, and performers in propaganda troupes, but they preferred to be projectionists because of the job’s respectability, mobility, and freedom. Although projectionists were supposed to pay for their meals, many local cadres drew on the collective budget to pay for lavish feasts, so most ate quite well in those austere years.

Guaraná: Who made up film audiences, and why were they targets of state propaganda?



Li: Not everyone had equal access to cinema between the 1950s and the 1970s. Since many films were meant to strengthen the fighting spirit, People’s Liberation Army soldiers had the most frequent access to movies free of charge. The All-China Federation of Trade Unions also had its own projection network to inspire the industrial workers’ enthusiasm for labor and to provide relaxation. Along the same lines, movie teams were often dispatched to infrastructural construction sites, such that several of my villager interviewees recalled their earliest encounters with film as rewards for digging reservoirs. Rural cadres had many occasions to watch films at county-level conferences. Tasked with the implementation of policies and the conscription of labor, they also invited movie teams to gather scattered villagers into mass rallies. Primary and secondary schools organized regular moviegoing trips and made students write essays afterward. There were of course general efforts to bring cinema to the general rural populace as a form of “socialist distant horizon education,” though overall, men watched more films than women, youths more than the elderly, urban dwellers more than rural villagers.

Guaraná: Who bore the cost for these screenings in the countryside?

Li: In popular memory, rural open-air cinema was either free or negligently cheap, so I was quite surprised to learn that Chinese villagers almost always had to pay for screenings. Since peasants had little cash in their pockets, projectionists came up with creative charging practices, such as organizing collective labor or allowing villagers to barter for film admission with eggs, recyclable broken glass, torn fabric, even manure from farm animals. For the most part, village cadres paid per screening out of collective budgets, such that poorer places came to see movie fees as a form of tax burden. During the Great Famine, movie teams just stayed in county seats and townships instead of climbing mountains with sparse populations.

Guaraná: What was the exhibition infrastructure and network like during the Cultural Revolution?

Li: The film-exhibition network grew steadily from the 1950 onward, so that every county had a handful of mobile movie teams by 1966. When the Cultural Revolution began, many film workers were purged or embroiled in factional conflicts. Apart from screening newsreels of Mao’s Tiananmen rallies, the exhibition network fell into paralysis and anarchy. By the early 1970s, however, Mao’s wife, Jiang Qing, promoted filmed versions of the yangbanxi through the expansion of commune-based movie teams. Lightweight equipment such as 8.75 mm projectors and pedal-powered generators facilitated their mobility, enabling teams to climb mountains and penetrate previously unassailable terrain. So projection units increased fourfold and audience numbers nearly tripled over the Cultural Revolution decade.

Guaraná: How were films selected for screenings?

Li: Compared to urban cinemas that regularly hosted international “film weeks,” rural projectionists showed a much narrower selection of films mass-printed to 16 mm and 8.75 mm formats. Since each print had to be screened hundreds, even thousands, of times, projectionists were admonished to “protect reels as you would your eyes.” Each projection team traveled with just the one or two prints they were supposed to show on their circuit. Single copies of popular films with a brief rental period were sometimes shared among multiple movie teams on the same night, requiring “copy running” to relay the film reels between two or more locations. After the Cultural Revolution, however, many old film prints were released from storage along with imports, so projectionists had many more choices and followed market demand when selecting films at the county movie station.

Guaraná: What did your fieldwork research consist of? What key challenges did you have to overcome in finding and contacting Mao-era film projectionists?

Li: Between 2012 and 2019 I conducted oral-history interviews with more than sixty former projectionists and more than one hundred audience members. I began with my parents’ contacts among former sent-down youths [young people from urban centers sent to remote villages for work] who watched films in urban as well as rural areas. Several worked as projectionists in Manchuria during the Cultural Revolution. Later, thanks to the help of the historian Feng Xiaocai and his graduate students at East China Normal University, I was able to take five sets of field trips to rural Zhejiang, Hubei, Hebei, and the northeastern provinces. We found many former and current projectionists through county-level film companies or administrative departments of radio, film, and television. Most projectionists we contacted were eager to recount their experiences, since they felt as if their contributions had been neglected in the writing of film histories. At the same time, most commune projectionists did not receive retirement benefits. Many became embroiled in a collective petition for pensions that lent an edge of political sensitivity to our interviews. This was the main reason why I did not include their full names in the book.

Guaraná: What was the Three Sisters Movie Team, and why is it illustrative of the need to parse propaganda narratives about model projectionists to uncover a more critical and complex history of cinematic guerrillas?

Li: The Three Sisters Movie Team was a nationally famous model projection unit in Hebei Province, outside of Beijing. Its three female projectionists performed animated slideshows about local heroes while chanting verses punctuated by bamboo clappers—techniques emulated by projectionists from around the country. Stories and pictures of the Three Sisters appeared in newspapers and magazines, propaganda posters, and a documentary newsreel. When my research assistants and I took a field trip to Hebei, however, we were surprised to learn that this renowned, all-female movie team consisted of many men, who wrote the scripts, drew the slides, tinkered with the slide projector, and coached the women’s performances. But men were invisible in print sources as the “green leaves beneath the red flowers.” Various cadres, journalists, and photographers embellished, staged, and sometimes fabricated stories and images about the Three Sisters, showing them lugging equipment through mountain passes when in fact the three women were assigned to the county seat and surrounding plains. We also heard about internecine conflicts within the county cultural bureaucracy that erupted in violent clashes during the Cultural Revolution. Overall, we learned how important it was to juxtapose published sources with oral history and fieldwork to understand both the making and the impact of propaganda.

Guaraná: Despite their prominence in propaganda materials, female projectionists were not that common according to your findings. Why was it particularly challenging for women to become film projectionists?

Li: Although the Communist Party promoted gender equality from the 1950s, there were still persistent prejudices against women doing “a man’s job” in the public sphere, so some female projectionists recalled hostile stares and disparaging comments from their rural audiences. At the entrance level, some physical exams required applicants to climb up a pole to hang a loudspeaker. Mobile projectionists had to carry heavy and bulky equipment such as power generators, for which few women had the necessary strength. The itinerant nature of the job also posed challenges. It was not always easy to find safe and adequate accommodations in the countryside for female travelers. Pregnancy further augmented the physical hardships of heavy loads, bumpy roads, and unfamiliar foods. Being away from home for weeks or months on end also put impossible strains on mothers of young children, so most female projectionists stopped conducting mobile screenings after childbirth. Those still employed in the film-exhibition sector might sell tickets at movie theaters, train new projectionists, or conduct technical maintenance.

Guaraná: What were “criticism screenings,” and how did they help disseminate Maoist cultural logic and practice?



Li: In 1964, after Mao’s wife, Jiang Qing, singled out some films as “poisonous weeds,” Mao endorsed criticism screenings of those very films in major cities to “expose revisionist materials to the public.” The criticism of those films became what historian Paul Clark called the “opening salvos of the Cultural Revolution,” because “the film audience became a political audience for the radicals’ messages.” 1 However, “banned films” were not always withdrawn from circulation; in fact, criticism screenings of several dozen such films reached hundreds of millions of audiences in 1967 and 1968, often accompanied by a live denunciation on the loudspeakers. In this sense, Maoist censorship was more exposure than disappearance, more sound than silence. Criticism screenings were meant to help audiences recognize the threats, ills, and demons in their everyday milieus, like the folkloric “demon-deflecting mirror.” They became a sort of mass cinematic vaccination campaign that carried a pharmacological and exorcist logic.

Guaraná: What was Jiang Qing’s influence on Chinese cinema?

Li: Jiang Qing was both China’s greatest cinephile and its greatest cinephobe. An actress in 1930s Shanghai, she remained an avid film buff after marrying Mao, often drawing the Chairman’s attention to various movies as symptoms of feudal hauntings or bourgeois seductions. As a trenchant film critic and censor, Jiang Qing spearheaded mass campaigns—from the 1951 criticism of The Life of Wu Xun [Yu Sun, 1951] to the 1974 denunciation of Michelangelo Antonioni’s China documentary [Chung Kuo: China, 1972], which I discussed in my last book, Utopian Ruins. 2 She also proposed revolutionary changes to film production in the 1960s and oversaw the making and dissemination of the yangbanxi that became “villagebusters” [films with wide releases in the countryside] in the 1970s. Besides her lifelong engagement with cinema as an actress, critic, censor, producer, and distributor, Jiang Qing might even be considered an iconoclastic cultural and media theorist whose prescriptions for the arts shaped the aesthetics and politics of the Cultural Revolution.

Guaraná: What is the state of film exhibition in China today? Are there vestiges of this kind of mobile projection, expansion into the countryside, and even ideological dissemination that you detect during the Mao years?

Li: Most film exhibition in China today takes place in multiplexes of shopping malls, but the government has been sending mobile projectionists into the countryside as well. “Patriotic education movies” have been shown in primary and secondary schools since the 1990s. Every county I visited for fieldwork between 2015 and 2019 had a digital film company employing about a dozen projectionists to bring cinema for free to villagers. The open-air screenings I witnessed were sparsely attended except when taking place in spaces where a crowd had already gathered. These screenings showed mostly anti-Japanese guerrilla war films, martial-arts comedies, regional opera films, and occasionally animations. Each feature film would be preceded by a slideshow of advertisements for local businesses as well as “legal propaganda” and “propaganda against evil cults.” In Zhejiang, many screenings took place inside the courtyards of ancestral halls renovated into “cultural ritual halls.” Locals told me that cinema and other congregational activities were crucial for the government’s spiritual competition with local Christian churches.

Guaraná: What is your next project about?

Li: While researching Cinematic Guerrillas, I also collected archival materials and oral histories on sound broadcasting, so my next project is tentatively entitled Revolutionary Echoes: Radio, Loudspeakers, and Noise in Modern China. I hope to trace the transformations of Chinese soundscapes and listening practices over the course of a century, beginning with the emergence of radio in the 1920s and ending with loudspeakers and podcasts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

