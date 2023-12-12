The Brand of Peele

Eleni M Palis



From Film Quarterly, Winter 2023, Volume 77, Number 2

Jordan Peele’s third feature film, Nope (2022), reenergized the already substantive circulation of “Peele” as auteur-star signifier. In their generic, political, and aesthetic coherence, Peele’s directorial features satisfy the classical auteur theorization of a knowable author and “authority.” Yet central to Peele’s signature films are resolute unpredictability, character shape-shifting, and narrative misdirection, epitomized by body snatchers in Get Out (2017), tethered doppelgängers in Us (2019), and aliens camouflaged by clouds in Nope. As an ironic manipulation of auteur knowability, Peele’s motif of deceptive, equivocal ontology requires a more complex understanding of Peele’s authorship, one that also takes into account Peele’s extrafilmic roles as producer, showrunner, and star persona.

Like the ontological “reveals” in Get Out, Us, and Nope, Peele’s extrafilmic authorship defies easy categorization. It is revisionary rather than additive, engaging industrial and political economies of inclusion and authorship. In an industry that selectively employs historically disenfranchised makers within singular, exceptional categories, Peele consistently shape-shifts in order to reveal the conflicted status of a minoritized maker in an increasingly dominant industrial position. Peele’s off-screen status as producer and showrunner complicates how black cultural production can be negotiated within a white-dominated industry, even by a designated auteur and power player.

Peele enjoyed great success in television comedy before his turn to film directing, yet the popular press began touting his “auteur” status only after Get Out’s box-office and Oscar triumphs. 1 As the film’s writer-director, Peele fit the Romantic ideal of the author as creative genius. At the same time, the film’s astounding commercial success (it grossed $176 million), along with his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, solidified Peele’s industrial, bankable authority as an auteur capable of producing commercial and critical hits. 2

The success of Peele’s first feature determined the auteurist emphasis in the marketing of his subsequent work. Peele’s second feature, Us, was promoted as “horror auteur Jordan Peele’s Get Out follow-up.” 3 Another critic noted that “the Oscar-winning Get Out auteur . . . has only grown more complex and ambitious in his second directorial effort.” 4 Later the same year, CBS’s The Twilight Zone reboot (2019–20) “in the hands of auteur Jordan Peele . . . shows promise and ambition.” 5 By the time of Nope’s release, “Mr. Peele [was] one of Hollywood’s top auteurs,” legitimated by box-office returns and Oscar-winning writing. 6 Peele’s economic and industrial success combined with artistic credibility to confer auteur status.

Peele accepting the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2018.

Positioning Peele as an auteur counteracts classical and contemporary auteur theory’s stalwart whiteness. 7 Yet, Racquel Gates and Michael Gillespie articulate a potential pitfall when “the excitement around films such as Get Out . . . produce[s] a discourse of exceptionalism, of ‘firsts’ (‘first film to do X’). Critical discussion around the films tends to tacitly frame them in terms of a white film landscape.” 8 As Gates and Gillespie suggest, reading Get Out as an auteur opus tacitly frames Peele among majority-white filmmakers, legible in his conformity to Bazin’s politique des auteurs.

As refreshing and welcome as Peele’s genre-fusing, sharply antiracist perspective may be, amid the American auteur pantheon’s usual suspects, the insistence on assigning fixed, consistent marks of authorship to Peele’s cinematic oeuvre limits his revisionary power. As Bazin notably suggests, classical auteur discourses prioritize “the personal factor in artistic creation,” seeking traces of the auteur within the frame, whereas Peele’s are also in evidence outside his films.

Identifying Peele’s authorship off-screen demands a more capacious reading of the category. Janet Staiger’s “conceptualizing authoring as a technique of the self, as a citational practice,” locates authorship within the “cultural and institutional context[s]” wherein minoritized authorship take shape. 9 Staiger’s six tactics associated with minority authorship—authorial alter egos, silence, repetition, recombination, inversion, and accentuation—can also be employed to illuminate Peele’s extratextual minority authorship. 10

Peele’s extratextual authorial traces, especially in his projects with his production company, Monkeypaw—including CBS’s The Twilight Zone reboot and two Peele-produced features, BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, 2018) and Candyman (Nia DaCosta, 2021)—deliberately reject the classical auteur’s singular vision or legibility, choosing instead to model collaborative, reflexive, minority authorship. His manipulations of self and star persona employ a self-aware modulation of voice and silence, presence and absence, alter-ego characters, stand-ins, and tactics of repetition, along “a continuum from mimicry to parody to camp.” 11

Founded in 2012, Monkeypaw Productions works across film, television, and streaming media. Its name and mission model what John Caldwell might call an “industrial reflexivity,” as it offers “industrial ‘critical’ or ‘theorizing’ artifacts, rituals, and mediated forms” that reflect the industry and society in which they were produced. 12 As a symbolic artifact, Monkeypaw’s name invokes Afro-American literary and visual culture. First, its literary origins cite W. W. Jacobs’s short story “The Monkey’s Paw,” a macabre, “be careful what you wish for” parable from 1902. The story follows a cursed colonial artifact: a monkey’s paw brought from India by a British soldier that grants three wishes in unexpected ways. Despite warnings against it, the (evocatively named) White family wish for £30,000. The money arrives as workers’ compensation when their son Herbert dies on the job, mangled in industrial machinery. Next, Herbert’s mother, Mrs. White, impulsively makes a second wish, asking that her son return, despite his ghastly injuries. As zombie-Herbert approaches, Mr. White quickly takes up the paw a third and final time, wishing Herbert gone again. The story ends on the silent, haunted street, Herbert once again returned to death.

On the surface, the story encapsulates Monkeypaw Productions’ generic wheelhouse: horror, the supernatural, grisly injury, and the undead. Following Gates and Gillespie’s call to read black film through the lens of black cultural traditions leads to a reframing both of Peele’s production company and of his role as producer. 13 The relationship between “The Monkey’s Paw” and Monkeypaw Productions seems one of Signifyin(g), following Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s theorization, invoking the Signifying Monkey of black literary art. 14 The Signifying Monkey is the “Yoruba figure of the meta-level of formal language use, of the ontological and epistemological status of figurative language and its interpretation.” 15 It offers a trope of troping, Gates argues, a double-voiced, revisionary, intertextual, and rhetorical playfulness, sometimes evoking unconscious or associative meanings, connections, and relations. Peele’s Signifying chimes with Staiger’s minority-authorship tactic of “repetition,” while also invoking Homi Bhabha’s idea of mimicry as difference, disavowal, and double-voiced articulation by the colonized. 16

Monkeypaw’s doubled invocation of “The Monkey’s Paw” and the Signifying Monkey fits Peele’s position as a racialized mainstream-media producer. If the literary monkey’s paw is a cursed colonial object, wielding both great power and nightmarish consequences, might film and television industries and institutions be today’s monkey’s paws? Or to follow Staiger’s terms, if the monkey’s paw is industrial access, it confers “social, cultural, and discursive restraints on the individual subject while granting limited agency through speech acts.” 17

Peele engages white-dominated institutions and their representational histories under the banner of a colonial horror-revenge narrative, staging the nightmare of commodified death (£30,000 for Herbert White’s life), reanimating a mangled entity that should remain dead, and fulfilling White/white wishes with horrific consequences. In this sense, the Monkeypaw name, Signifyin(g) on “The Monkey’s Paw,” seems an excoriating indictment of Hollywood’s history of representational violence and its recycling of racist tropes and characterizations. In short, with Monkeypaw, Peele establishes a revisionary, oppositional relationship to the visual and cultural traditions, economies, and politics that precede him.

Monkeypaw Productions’ post-2017 logo

However, reading Peele as solely a minoritized author minimizes the complexity of his increasingly dominant industrial position. As a director now firmly affiliated with Universal Studios, Peele has accomplished an impressive “crossover” industrial movement. Blumhouse Productions, known for producing relatively inexpensive horror films, agreed to produce Get Out because, in CEO Jason Blum’s telling, Peele was unlike most first-time directors: “‘Jordan was already a showrunner, which I think is better experience for directing a movie than anything else.’” 18 Impressed by the success of Key and Peele (Comedy Central, 2012–15), Blumhouse offered Peele its usual deal, whereby “‘[we] make money if the movie makes money.’” After $255 million in box office returns, Blum concluded, “‘it’s a super extraordinary, unusual result, especially for a movie that cost $4.5 million.’” 19 Peele subsequently signed first-look deals with Universal Studios in 2017 and 2019. 20

Get Out’s astonishing commercial success brought Peele and Monkeypaw into new proximity to and affiliation with white-owned and operated Hollywood institutions. In Kristen J. Warner’s term, how “plastic” is Peele’s industrial inclusion? Warner theorizes “plastic representation” as synthetic hollowness, “swapping in and out racial groups with little adjustment to the parts [or industrial roles] themselves,” declaring superficial racial inclusion as progress. 21 As Warner argues, “[S]uch paltry gains generate an easy workaround for the executive suites,” for whom “hiring a director who discursively ‘happens to be black’ reduces any anxiety that their cultural experience will invade or reshape the way they do their work for a white showrunner”—or a white studio head. 22 The threat of plasticity, of glib diversity or empty antiracism, informs Peele’s authorial indeterminacy. Peele as a shape-shifting provocateur interrogates the tokenism to which his visibility as a racialized author threatens to succumb.

Peele’s post-2017 Monkeypaw logo reflects his evolving negotiation between authorial independence and studio affiliation. After Get Out, the Monkeypaw logo added a severed monkey’s paw stirring a cup of tea, invoking that film’s hypnosis scenes, when Missy (Catherine Keener) uses soft diegetic tea-stirring sounds to send Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) to the Sunken Place, a site of otherworldly incapacitation. The clinking teacup later foils Chris’s escape, when hearing this Manchurian Candidate–type trigger renders him powerless.

The teacup’s reappearance as a logo seems to self-consciously acknowledge cinema’s indoctrinating power. As Susan Scott Parrish points out, “Peele uses the teacup, in a general sense, to show how refinement hides its gross intentions,” while the specific teacup, with its blue and white willowware pattern, “harbor[s] a history of the Western appropriation and distortion of a non-Western culture . . . [via] the global maritime trade (in ceramics, tea, and sugar and, thus, by extension, enslaved people) of the late eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.” 23 The teacup’s reappearance in the Monkeypaw logo performs an auteurist flourish across Peele’s directing and producing career while it also elaborates Peele’s Signifying politics. Like “The Monkey’s Paw,” willowware is an artifact of and medium for the histories that Monkeypaw as a company aims to redress.

Peele himself locates Monkeypaw’s origins in his reaction to the cultural and political economies of cinema’s “plastic” representation. A few years ago, Peele recounted his “comic book supervillain” grudge of 2008, when his MADtv contract prevented his accepting a Saturday Night Live dream job, at a time when Peele’s impressive Barack Obama impression was especially timely. Peele felt that “producers are making decisions about art and comedy and they didn’t know anything about art and comedy. I want to be a producer and bring my artistry to that, and they’ll all be sorry.” 24

Peele’s “supervillain” reaction anticipates the ethos of “The Monkey’s Paw” and Peele’s own genre style, while also revising classical auteur–producer relations. Sidestepping theorizations that meld producer and auteur—usually TV showrunner as auteur, producer as brand manager, or producer-focused collaborative authorship—Peele announces himself as an “auteur of commerce” in the form of an auteur-producer. 25 As Timothy Corrigan theorized the term in the early days of its deployment, such a figure “rework[s] the institutional manipulations of the auteurist position within the commerce of the contemporary movie industry . . . shatter[ing] the coherency of both authorial expression and stardom.” 26 Peele vows similarly “to bring my artistry to [producing],” making visible the industries of black authorship and stardom. Critiquing producers’ former power over his career trajectory, Peele invokes the cultural and political economies of opportunity, especially the increase in black visibility in public life during Obama’s presidency.

Perhaps what MADtv producers “didn’t know” about “art and comedy” involved the plastic opportunity of a well-timed political impression to smuggle black artistry onto SNL. As Warner argues, “[I]n our current society, racial colorblindness is the ideological politically correct default lens,” such that “America decided to cast Obama in the role of their universalized, race-blind president twice.” 27 This casting opportunity fits Ryan Jay Friedman’s “Mirror Screen” category of ideology, which “exclude[s] material, economic questions from political life . . . reduces democracy to a ‘moving picture’ and encourages a form of political analysis in which ‘mere appearance’ in national spectacle becomes a goal in itself.” 28 Viewed as plastic colorblind casting, Obama’s presidency opened up media casting opportunities but confined them to Obama impressions (or related Obama spectacles) rather than welcoming black artistry in all its depth and complexity. In response, Peele’s “shattered coherence” as auteur/producer-of-commerce refuses any easy categorization or identity, avoiding Warner’s predicted fate of “plastic representation.”

Peele most directly manipulates the trap of box-checking for racial representation with his shape-shifting in Monkeypaw’s first project, Key and Peele. During its five seasons, Peele adopted many guises across differences of race, ethnicity, gender, and age, an early-career mutability that metatextually manipulates the classical auteur’s supposed singular vision. While K&P espouses consistently oppositional politics, from sketches lampooning Hollywood, fan cultures, and American racism to recurring Halloween episodes that satirize horror and sci-fi genre tropes (anticipating Peele’s feature films’ style and substance), Peele’s body seems unmoored across his many K&P roles. 29

Corrigan points out that “while a more traditional auteurist position could describe these changes in perspective and expression according to some coherent notion of evolution,” the auteur of commerce “consciously employ[s] the public image of the auteur in order to confront and fragment its expressive coherence.” 30 Peele as auteur of commerce begins in K&P indeterminacy, anticipating a shape-shifting, undefinable auteur persona that metatextually refuses and critiques the plastic roles available to Black actors and makers. In short, Peele performs his Obama impression, but he refuses to be trapped therein.

Seeking Peele as auteur of commerce off-screen leads to the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a strange origin point. Peele’s nonappearance is made legible through a K&P intertext: the recurring “Anger Translator” sketches, featuring Peele as then-President Barack Obama opposite Luther (Keegan-Michael Key), an “anger translator” who voices Obama’s sublimated rage. During the Correspondents’ Dinner, Key appears as Luther opposite the real Obama, replicating the “Anger Translator” format and style. Primed by the K&P intertext, Peele disappears into the “real,” replaced—even “body snatched”—by the actual president. Physically absent, corporeally replaced by the original referent (Obama), Peele’s body is rendered as a ghostly, remembered presence. 31

Peele as President Barack Obama and Keegan-Michael Key as Luther, his “anger translator.”

President Barack Obama and Luther (Keegan-Michael Key) at the Correspondents’ Dinner.

Not unlike the perceptible yet elusive classical auteurist trace, Peele provides an off-screen (here, off-dais) source of on-screen action; Peele presides over and inflects Obama’s performance of himself. This impressive artistic effect, overwriting a presidential presence with Peele’s own, critiques the foreclosed, plastic-Obama opportunities of “mirror screen” representations. Here, Obama’s performance overlaid with Peele’s seems to avenge plastic political typecasting. This strange effect also anticipates the body-snatching or evil-doppelgänger effects of Get Out and Us. The Correspondents’ Dinner, in a quiet, comic way, enacts the horror genre’s fundamental, ontological indeterminacy, modulating presence and absence, plastic surface and layered depth. This performance, mere months before K&P’s series finale, also prefigures Peele’s increasing invisibility in terms of his working more off-screen than on.

In the final K&P season, several moments explicitly address Peele’s impending solo career. K&P’s structure uniquely anticipates author-star manipulation, not only in sketch-to-sketch shape-shifting but also in glimpses of illusory personal access. Between sketches, Key and Peele address their audience directly in stand-up style with a live audience during seasons 1 through 3 and then in conversation with each other while driving across a desert during seasons 4 and 5. Borrowing Cecilia Sayad’s term, these moments “perform authorship.” 32 During supposedly intimate moments, Peele is enacting and manipulating an auteur persona—especially in K&P’s final season, which forecasts the pair’s impending solo careers.

During a driving scene in season 5, episode 7, Key critiques the essential unreality of reality television, saying, “Nothing’s real as soon as the camera appears!” By contrast, “You and I, we’re out here on the road by ourselves. . . . This is real, this is real what’s happening right now.” Peele agrees, then looks directly into the camera and winks, revealing the construction of his on-screen persona. Or in Sayad’s terms, Peele allows “the interpenetration between the image and the real . . . [and] transgress[es] the borders of the screen.” 33 Peele’s wink acknowledges the camera, transgresses the fourth wall, and opens up the diegetic world to Signify on authorial persona, counterposing the image and the real.

Peele further embodies this performative multivocality in his role as “The Narrator” in CBS’s The Twilight Zone reboot of 2019. Peele occupies Rod Serling’s role extratextually, as executive producer, and textually, appearing on-screen in each episode’s opening, wearing a dark suit and anchoring the franchise with auteur authorization. Peele wields his science-fiction authority to guide Twilight Zone audiences into each episode.

Peele is Signifying on both his own and Serling’s auteur images. Barry Keith Grant termed Serling “one of television’s ﬁrst showrunners,” who fostered “collective authorship built around [his] concern with questions of individual morality and democratic principles.” 34 Grant argues that “the politics of The Twilight Zone were ultimately contradictory, at once both critical and conservative,” a tension reflecting Cold War politics, televisual industrial change, and American cultural strife. 35 The conflict between author and industry and the difficulty of maintaining oppositional politics within media economies also suits Peele in his role as minoritized auteur in a contradictory, ambivalent position.

What appears to be a straightforward substitution, one showrunner succeeding another, reflexively manipulates auteur signifiers, both Peele’s and Serling’s, with double-voiced enunciation. The finale of the first season opens on a struggling writer (Seth Rogan), who laments, “I’m a fraud” to his partner (Betty Gabriel). The camera pans onto Peele as the Narrator, who, as usual, intones the episode’s focus but pauses partway through, breaks eye contact with the camera, and addresses a diegetic camera crew with doubts about the script, foregrounding an ontological struggle between realness and fakery.

Peele offers the camera a transgressive wink in this sequence from Key and Peele.

Acknowledging the crew filming the episode thus far, Peele violates diegetic space. He transgresses the fictional construction by which audiences expect the narrator to break the fourth wall only by introducing the unfolding story and uttering a titular phrase that cues Bernard Herrmann’s opening theme. Instead, the diegesis expands to enfold “Jordan Peele” as a diegetic character, transforming the cameras filming the show into props within the episode. Betty Gabriel, who began by playing a diegetic character, is now “Betty Gabriel” on the set, accessing and Signifying on her real-life filmography, and riffing on her Get Out role when she teases Jordan: “I’ve been meaning to tell you. You’ve changed!” This reference across Peele’s oeuvre serves to authenticate and solidify the diegesis by which “Jordan” appropriates Peele’s life and works into the fictional narrative. Yet, her line also slyly hints that Peele has “changed” into Jordan—the showrunner, the character, the manipulatable authorial star and signifier, the fully constructed auteur-of-commerce persona. This transition between Peele, showrunner and auteur, and Jordan, on-screen character in The Twilight Zone finale, marks a crucial shift, layering diegetic and extradiegetic meanings in a way that recalls his 2015 Correspondents’ Dinner appearance.

In the season finale, Peele emphasizes authorial construction by staging his most substantive scene while sitting in the hair and make-up chair. A comically protracted scene of coiffing, powdering, and touching up emphasizes “Jordan’s” metatextual construction. While in the makeup chair, Jordan talks with Sophie (Zazie Beetz), the episode’s on-screen screenwriter who is struggling with the show’s political and generic meanings under Jordan’s showrunner command. Sophie argues that Serling elevated “silly genre kid stuff” with an episodic, artistic presence, explaining, “The reason [Rod Serling] was in every episode—” when Jordan interrupts and corrects, “Until now, right?” Jordan seems unconvinced, and the show’s aesthetic, generic, and political utility remain ambiguous.

However, Jordan’s interjection signals Peele’s hyperawareness of the authorial meanings entwined in Serling’s presence—and how these meanings Signify within the reboot. The debate about authorial absence, replacement, and artistic meaning again invokes the threat of plastic representation, of color-blind recasting and surface-level inclusion. Editing only emphasizes this invocation, pairing Sophie’s articulation of Serling’s authorial heft and legacy with repeated close-ups of Jordan’s face being made up, his hair brushed and rebrushed, visualizing television’s habitually plastic surface, a hyperconstructed presence.

Ultimately the episode counters plastic representational modes by slyly reversing the optics of inclusion. While Sophie struggles to write the episode, she discovers a mysterious “blurryman” lurking in the background of each preceding episode, who transports her into a monochromatic world littered with original Twilight Zone props and signifiers. 36 Then, the “blurryman” steps from the shadows, revealing himself to be Rod Serling, or rather, a CGI deepfake of Serling’s Twilight Zone performance. This CGI-Serling is a constructed auteur, a signifier that both confers and continues genre meaning, an “authorizing” yet ghostly, beyond-the-grave apparition. While he briefly usurps Jordan as on-screen showrunner-authority, CGI-Serling corroborates Jordan’s (not Sophie’s) assessment of Twilight Zone narrative, style, and genre. He begins his final speech, saying, “When we put away childish things, we may be closing our eyes instead of opening them.” After reifying “childish” genre conventions, this CGI-Serling extols “a multitude of truths,” embracing the “‘x’ beyond imagination. . . . To open ourselves to the unknown, not the end of the story, but a new beginning . . . for The Twilight Zone.” Then the original show’s monochrome titles appear, heralding the end of the reboot’s first season, as Sophie and CGI-Serling walk together into the unknown.

A CGI deepfake of Rod Serling in Peele’s The Twilight Zone reboot.

With these emphatic anachronisms, the Peele-helmed reboot commands and co-opts Serling’s image, conferring beyond-the-grave approval for Peele’s “new beginning.” In layered authorial enunciation, CGI-Serling ventriloquizes Peele’s prevailing artistic vision and endorses his questioning of authorial coherence, identity, and agency. Peele’s auteur-of-commerce identity lies in the elusive authorial trace, always in process, always in negotiation with its political, industrial, and visual contexts. Countering the tokenism of a Black narrator, Peele co-opts Serling into a collaborative, multivocal enunciation, at once a reverential inclusion and a sly appropriation.

Beyond The Twilight Zone, Peele-as-producer repeatedly synthesizes existing auteur images, such as with the Monkeypaw-produced BlacKkKlansman. Directed by Spike Lee, one of the most visible and venerated of Black auteurs, the film maps a constellation of industrial insights. After reading the book and script, Peele approached Lee because the project “has some of the tension of Inside Man, it has some of the levity and social commentary of Do the Right Thing, it has the historical accuracy of Malcolm X. It’s the perfect Spike Lee movie.” 37

Peele deftly explicates Lee’s authorial signature with the detail and thoughtfulness worthy of an auteurist critic. As Peter Wollen once explained, “[T]he auteur theory involves a kind of decipherment, decryptment” to reveal “a core of meanings, of thematic motifs” and of style. 38 Peele performs this explication while simultaneously writing himself, as BlacKkKlansman producer, into its core meanings and motifs. He self-consciously applies auteur-theory methodology to industrial practice, Signifying on Lee-as-auteur and Peele-as-producer to create the combination that makes a Monkeypaw film.

Lee’s auteur signature combines with the banner of Monkeypaw Productions to constitute a shared authorial identity. Many Lee films metacinematically communicate financial pragmatism, epitomized by Lee’s performance as another actor-auteur-producer in Do the Right Thing (1989), where his character’s refrain is “Gotta get paid.” Lee elaborates a similar politics of public life and black cultural production in Bamboozled (2000) when a cursed object, a caricatured blackface coin bank, comes to nightmarish CGI life, and, like the monkey’s paw, offers an ominous, metacinematic symbol for Hollywood’s ambivalent wish-granting power. By collaborating with Lee to produce BlacKkKlansman, Peele aligns Monkeypaw Productions with a longer history of black artistry, industrial ambivalence, and financial pragmatism in the Hollywood mainstream. But in doing so, he also creates new, collaborative inroads.

Auteur collaborators Spike Lee and Jordan Peele.

As Monkeypaw grapples with perennial industrial questions, new potential pitfalls have emerged. Collaborations with younger auteurs reflect Peele’s gravitational pull as name-brand signifier. The role of Peele as producer seems unlikely to outshine Lee’s as director, but Peele’s work on Candyman (2021), directed by Nia DaCosta, presents a different challenge. Monkeypaw acquired the Candyman rights in 2018, and Peele and Monkeypaw president and CEO Win Rosenfeld wrote an initial script. In an interview the same year, Tony Todd, who played the original, titular figure in Candyman (Bernard Rose, 1992), encapsulates Peele’s author(ial)-izing, industrial force: “I’d rather have [Peele] do it, someone with intelligence, who’s going to be thoughtful and dig into the whole racial makeup of who Candyman is . . . I know he’ll give homage.” 39 As the Candyman, its franchise signifier and guarantor, Todd entrusts Peele as an aesthetic, intellectual, and political known quantity, capable of “homage,” or Signifyin(g) depth, to “dig” beyond surface, plastic representation.

Yet Peele’s involvement as producer has obscured DaCosta’s authorship. In her telling, she began by “pitching to Win . . . and then to Jordan after going back and forth with ideas.” 40 The intervening “back and forth,” vetting and pitching, before meeting Peele signals the hierarchy, the disparity between Peele’s nearly two decades in television and film and DaCosta’s single (though critically acclaimed!) first feature, Little Woods (2018). Peele’s outsize influence, combined with Hollywood’s consistent devaluation of female directors, especially female directors of color, shapes some critical responses to Candyman. For example, Odie Henderson, describing the film’s opening, notes that “You can almost imagine that it was [Peele’s] idea to begin the film with Sammy Davis, Jr.,” adding that “DaCosta’s visual style is a willing accomplice.” 41 Fancifully inserting Peele and reducing director DaCosta to “accomplice” epitomizes both the “Peele” signifier’s ambivalence and the prevailing hierarchy of gender, a gravitational force that threatens to obscure DaCosta’s own authorial vision and visibility.

Perhaps in response, Peele tries to strike a delicate balance as an authorial presence that creates opportunities without claiming total ownership. In a promotional interview for Candyman, Peele discusses casting, saying, “I had worked with Yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] on Us briefly, so I told . . . ” and here he pauses, then amends, “all I did was tell Nia how much I wanted to work with him again. She went and met with him, and they hit it off famously. So, I was happy to endorse, but the film was . . . ” another pause, “she really saw him as [the character Anthony], and it was music to my ears.” 42 Correcting “I told” to “all I did was tell,” registers Peele’s awareness of his authorial power and the potential to impinge on DaCosta’s directorial legibility, her artistry and control.

Peele’s second self-correction further emphasizes DaCosta’s vision and agency (“she really saw”) and avoids passive-voice description (“the film was . . . ”) as Peele sidesteps authorial proclamation to champion DaCosta. Similarly, when Abdul-Mateen recalls that “Jordan told me about this really young smart director who would be helming the film,” he reflects Peele’s producing methodology. 43 “Jordan” leverages his power to facilitate black cultural production and collaboration without taking over.

In this sense, Peele’s modulated presence and absence recall his shape-shifting presence throughout K&P and his White House Correspondents’ Dinner quasi disappearance. Like the Candyman trailers and posters that list two names above the title—“A film by Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele”—Monkeypaw productions are polyvocal. This practice already boasts considerable success. With Candyman, DaCosta became the first Black woman to direct a film that debuted as number one at the box office—an accolade all her own, and a feat that has propelled her into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (The Marvels, scheduled for late November 2023). 44

As Peele continues to collaborate with existing and emerging auteurs, he challenges audiences and scholars to parse polyvocal signification. How do audiences interpret Jordan Peele and Spike Lee signifying in combination? Or Jordan Peele and Rod Serling? Or Jordan Peele and Universal Studios? Or, again, Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta? As Peele pushes viewers and critics to read in context and combination, what remains constant? As DaCosta remarks, Peele’s impact lies in “giving opportunities to more people. . . . I’m very grateful for it, obviously, as a beneficiary. What would be awful is if we saw the success of Get Out and just tried to make more movies like that.” Instead, she summarizes Peele’s mission: “‘Let’s make more things by more people.’” 45

Elaborating his creative vision within his role as producer, Peele embodies several industrial roles, past and present. He is a traditional television producer in the sense of providing creative leadership and hiring key talent to implement his vision. Directors under the Monkeypaw banner elaborate Peele’s auteur-star affiliation with the thriller, horror, or science-fiction genres, with a satirical dark-comedy sensibility and a commitment to oppositional aesthetics and antiracism. But as DaCosta articulates above, Peele has resisted the mainstream Hollywood inclination toward replication—to simply copy a successful formula—following Get Out’s success. Peele as producer has fostered a collaborative, multiauthored, polyvocal oeuvre that, in its capacious variety—accommodating other auteur icons, from Spike Lee to Rod Serling—evokes that of the classical Hollywood studio head. Like those producers of the studio era, Peele’s author(ial)-ization allows and corrals the creative visions of others, always with an eye to brand, industry, and marketing.

The problem of parsing Peele-as-producer’s agency and authorship seems reminiscent of the uncertain ontologies within his films: Monkeypaw films tether Peele’s auteur-star persona to his colleagues and collaborators, obscuring where one artistic presence ends and another begins, like multiple brains in one body-snatched vessel. Looking forward, Monkeypaw Productions remains staunchly collaborative and formally diverse. After the stop-motion animation Wendell and Wild (Henry Selick, 2022), the television show Hunters (Amazon Video, 2020–23), and two podcasts, including “Quiet Part Loud” (Spotify, 2022), Universal has slated Peele’s yet-untitled fourth feature for a nationwide Christmas 2024 theatrical release, as well as another Monkeypaw-produced untitled horror film in September 2024. In short, Peele shows no signs of slowing his concurrent directing or producing efforts. 46

Within an industry and culture that has erased, marginalized, and warped black artistic production and that continues to categorize Black auteurs according to standards set by white male filmmakers, Peele has crafted a consistently complex, collaborative practice and persona. Faced with industrial categories and logics demanding singular vision or easily defined auteur-star persona, Peele refuses to play their game. He simply says “nope.”

Notes

