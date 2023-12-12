Winter 2023: Volume 77, Number 2

From the Editor
Stepping Up, and Out
Rebecca Prime
Features
Specters of Brexit in Recent British Horror
J. M. Tyree
A24 and the Asian American Prestige Film
Brian Hu
The Brand of Peele
Eleni M. Palis
Strange Way of Life
Carla Marcantonio
Almodóvar Looks Back
Pedro Almodóvar
Ruby at the Helm: Celebrating Ten Years of B. Ruby Rich as Editor in Chief
Marc Francis
Columns
raw Genres | Ghosts of Cho: Abjection and Asian American–Born Comedy
Rebecca Wanzo
On Platforms | Greta Gerwig’s Girlhood Trilogy
Rebecca Wanzo
TV on Demand | Dead Ringers and the Horror of Childbirth on the Small Screen
Laurie Ouellette
Festival Report
Telluride Turns Fifty in Style, New York Hits Sixty-One
B. Ruby Rich
Page Views
Cinematic Guerrillas: A Conversation with Jie Li
Bruno Guaraná
Book Reviews
Adrian Brunel and British Cinema of the 1920s: The Artist versus the Money Bags, by Josephine Botting
David E. James
Cinema’s Original Sin: D. W. Griffith, American Racism, and the Rise of Film Culture, by Paul McEwan
Douglas Long
World Socialist Cinema: Alliances, Affinities, and Solidarities in the Global Cold War, by Masha Salazkina
Raisa Sidenova
Hollywood Sports Movies and the American Dream, by Grant Wiedenfeld
Seung-Hoon Jeong
Animated Film and Disability: Cripping Spectatorship, by Slava Greenberg
Alison Patterson
Operational Images: From the Visual to the Invisual, by Jussi Parikka
Jason LaRiviere
Prison Media: Incarceration and the Infrastructures of Work and Technology, by Anne Kaun and Fredrik Stiernstedt
Tory Jeffay