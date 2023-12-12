Issues
Winter 2023: Volume 77, Number 2

From the Editor

Stepping Up, and Out
Rebecca Prime

Features

Specters of Brexit in Recent British Horror
J. M. Tyree

A24 and the Asian American Prestige Film 
Brian Hu

The Brand of Peele
Eleni M. Palis

Strange Way of Life
Carla Marcantonio

Almodóvar Looks Back 
Pedro Almodóvar

Ruby at the Helm: Celebrating Ten Years of B. Ruby Rich as Editor in Chief
Marc Francis

Columns

raw Genres | Ghosts of Cho: Abjection and Asian American–Born Comedy 
Rebecca Wanzo

On Platforms | Greta Gerwig’s Girlhood Trilogy
Rebecca Wanzo

TV on Demand | Dead Ringers and the Horror of Childbirth on the Small Screen
Laurie Ouellette

Festival Report

Telluride Turns Fifty in Style, New York Hits Sixty-One 
B. Ruby Rich

Page Views

Cinematic Guerrillas: A Conversation with Jie Li 
Bruno Guaraná

Book Reviews

Adrian Brunel and British Cinema of the 1920s: The Artist versus the Money Bags, by Josephine Botting
David E. James

Cinema’s Original Sin: D. W. Griffith, American Racism, and the Rise of Film Culture, by Paul McEwan
Douglas Long

World Socialist Cinema: Alliances, Affinities, and Solidarities in the Global Cold War, by Masha Salazkina
Raisa Sidenova

Hollywood Sports Movies and the American Dream, by Grant Wiedenfeld
Seung-Hoon Jeong

 Animated Film and Disability: Cripping Spectatorship, by Slava Greenberg
Alison Patterson

Operational Images: From the Visual to the Invisual, by Jussi Parikka 
Jason LaRiviere

Prison Media: Incarceration and the Infrastructures of Work and Technology, by Anne Kaun and Fredrik Stiernstedt
Tory Jeffay 