Spring 2017: Volume 70, Number 3
Interviews with Barry Jenkins, and Maren Ade Girl Power on Screen in Girlhood, The Fits, Arrival, Into the Forest, and Certain Women Queen Sugar in Column Debut Cuban Retrospective at DocLisboa RIP Juan Gabriel
When History Makes the Cut
FQ Editor-in-Chief B. Ruby Rich weighs in on the latest issue of FQ, new trends in streaming, FQ‘s panel at Film Society of Lincoln Center, and what media makers, critics, and scholars might do toward a new “cinema of urgency.”
One Step Ahead: A Conversation with Barry Jenkins
Michael Boyce Gillespie interviews Barry Jenkins on his Oscar winning film Moonlight, the process of adapting Tarrell Alvin McCraney's stage play to the screen, the filmmakers that Jenkins most admires, and what it means to be a black American filmmaker today.
Film Criticism in the Era of Algorithms
FQ Editor-in-Chief B. Ruby Rich's survey of the Winter 2016 issue. Her roadmap for navigating the ideas, authors, films, TV shows, and interviews featured within; a reflection on the state of film and media criticism, the beginning of awards season, and special tributes to Vertamae Smart-Grosvenor and Curtis Hanson.